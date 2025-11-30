New bid to revive historic Apple Express rail route

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After being stalled for more than a decade, the Apple Express is taking its first steps toward revival.

On Friday, the city’s economic development, tourism and agriculture committee approved plans to enter into a public-private partnership with Southern Cross Africa for the Apple Express Revival Project.

However, this still needs to go to the mayoral committee and council for final approval.

Comments from the budget and treasury department on the report stated that it was unclear if there were any financial implications for the metro.

Presenting on Friday, Anton Barkhuizen of Southern Cross Africa said there were global revivals of the train system under way.

“One needs to look at it as a finer, upmarket tourism package, and specifically enhance it with a boat cruise.

“In terms of investment and funding, I think this is a challenge always with the government and other sectors to see where funding will come from.”

Barkhuizen said he wanted to change the narrative that the Apple Express was only for the upmarket sector.

The train was last fully operational in 2010 and partially used between December 2017 and January 2018 as a pilot project through a partnership with Transnet and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

In 2020, there were attempts to revive the train. However, it did not take place.

Barkhuizen said the Van Stadens bridge was a unique selling point for the route.

However, work had to be done for the train to use the route.

He said a public-private partnership would be needed to get the train running again.

“You need to conduct a full feasibility study. We see the biggest challenge is the fixing of the Van Stadens Bridge, which is not, at this stage, as far as I’m concerned, safe enough to really travel in terms of excursion over the bridge.”

Barkhuizen said several enthusiastic farmers in Kouga would love to get the train all the way to Patensie.

A report tabled during the committee meeting said that the Apple Express Revival Project, led by Southern Cross Africa in collaboration with the municipality, sought to directly address a lack of tourism products that integrated indigenous culture to attract international visitors.

Historically, the Apple Express was one of the city’s most distinctive tourism experiences, operating along the world’s longest narrow-gauge line between Gqeberha, the Gamtoos Valley and the Langkloof.

The hope in reviving the train is to reconnect the city’s urban and rural landscapes through heritage-based tourism.

“The Apple Express Revival Project envisions the re-establishment of a heritage rail-based tourism experience integrated into the Cruise Line Visitor itinerary,” the report said.

“Beginning at the proposed Humerail tourism hub, adjacent to the planned cruise terminal, the journey would traverse the scenic hinterland of the Eastern Cape, highlighting the region’s history, culture and national beauty.

“Each journey can accommodate between 50 and 200 passengers, meeting the capacity requirements of the cruise and group travel market.

“The service can potentially be tailored into multiple themed experiences such as Steam Safari linking with Addo and the Sundays River Valley, and the Arts on Rails featuring local musicians and performers.”

The report said that the project promised significant multiplier effects, and that each operational phase would generate direct and indirect jobs in transport, hospitality and the creative sector.

DA councillor Masixole Zinto asked how many times had the metro tried to get the train back on track.

“This is not the first time we have had an Apple Express proposal.

“Are you interacting with Transnet or the department of public works, because who is going to fix the Van Stadens bridge, I don’t think the city has money,” he said.

ANC councillor Sicelo Mleve supported the revival of the train but questioned whether it was not an outdated concept, given how old the train was.

“Must we only have the Garden Route? What about the eastern side? I so wish we could expand the route because I support the initiative.”

DA councillor Terri Stander agreed with Mleve on the route going east, but said neighbouring municipalities also needed to come on board.

“The proposal is great, but neighbouring municipalities and Prasa need to come on board.”

Responding to the comments, Barkhuizen said before approaching Transnet and other possible funders, he first needed a mandate from the city.

“Previously, this was a government-driven project where there was a city-to-city approach and the private sector was not allowed to have a stake in it.

“There is a combination of factors on why it failed before, and it is not just money,” he said.