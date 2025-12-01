Board will help MBDA show residents tangible results, says new chair

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

OVERSIGHT ROLE: The new MBDA board members are back row, from left, Ernest Bergins, Dorelle Sapere, Odwa Mtati, Nande Mheshe, Xoliswa Daku and Loyiso Nkantsu. In front are Palesa Kadi with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality acting COO Nkosana Dujane, new MBDA chair Khulile Nzo, Nomhle Tys and Weza Moss

Officially starting their new term as the MBDA board, chair Khulile Nzo said the agency needed to be accountable and financially stable to increase its credibility.

He was speaking on Friday when the 10 new members appointed by the council in November met for the first time at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with the agency’s executive team led by the chief executive, Anele Qaba.

They were also joined by Nelson Mandela Bay acting chief operating officer Nkosana Dujane and the political head for economic development and tourism, Bassie Kamana.

The previous board’s three-year term ended in November.

Qaba said the board played a critical role in strengthening governance and accountability by providing strategic oversight, ensuring compliance with legislative and regulatory frameworks and upholding ethical leadership.

“The board is expected to guide management through clear policies, risk management systems and performance monitoring, while promoting transparency and integrity in all organisational processes,” he said.

“A strong and objective board ensures that decisions are aligned with the entity’s mandate and that public resources are managed responsibly and effectively.

“The board’s collective experience adds incredible strategic value to unleash our city’s potential.

“This board has the potential to act as a rocket ship for the MBDA.

“Their collective expertise and leadership will accelerate our impact and show our communities tangible results.”

The board’s collective experience spans both the public and private sectors, with a diverse portfolio of expertise that includes property development, construction and project management, entrepreneurship, law, tourism, human capital management and investment.

Nzo will serve with Ernest Bergins, Xoliswa Daku, Palesa Kadi, Loyiso Nkantsu, Nande Mheshe, Weza Moss, Odwa Mtati, Dorelle Sapere and Nomhle Tys.

Nzo said he aimed to foster a culture of ethical leadership, innovation and teamwork to enable the entity to achieve its mandate.

“Our work will strengthen institutional credibility and drive strategic growth,” Nzo said.

He encouraged open dialogue, emphasising the responsibility of the board to take an active and fully participative approach.

Kamana highlighted that transparency and accountability would be the barometer of success.

“It is a direct vote of confidence to be appointed to the board.

“It is also a call to duty.

“You are now custodians of public trust and the position must be carried with seriousness and integrity,” he said.

