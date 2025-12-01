Ramaphosa hits out at Trump for baseless, blatant misinformation on white genocide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit out at US President Donald Trump for baseless misinformation alleging genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people in South Africa.

Ramaphosa made the remarks as he was addressing the nation on Sunday, a week after successfully hosting the biggest gathering of world leaders, the G20 summit.

Ramaphosa said it was regrettable that the US, a founding member of the G20 and the incoming president of the group in 2026, chose not to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit or the final meetings leading up to it.

“It is even more unfortunate that the reasons the US gave for its nonparticipation were based on baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people. This is blatant misinformation about our country,” he said.

Last week, Trump announced that South Africa would not be allowed to participate in the G20 programmes including the leaders’ summit hosted by the US in Miami, Florida next year, citing human rights violations and the unfair treatment of Afrikaners by the government.

Trump said South Africa does not deserve to be part of the G20, but several countries including the country’s Western European allies have come out in defence of South Africa, saying it is a founding member of the G20.

We affirm our commitment to continue to engage in dialogue with the US government and to do so with respect and with dignity. As equal sovereign countries, we value the US government and its people as a partner — President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said South Africa would continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20.

Addressing the nation on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa said despite the challenges and misunderstandings that have arisen between South Africa and the US, South Africa remains a firm and an unwavering friend of the American people.

“We affirm our commitment to continue to engage in dialogue with the US government and to do so with respect and with dignity. As equal sovereign countries, we value the US government and its people as a partner.”

“We have common interests, common values and a shared wish to advance the prosperity and well-being of the people of both our countries,” he said.

Ramaphosa added he is aware that the stance taken by the US administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within South Africa, in the US and elsewhere.

He warned that these people spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa’s national interests, destroying the country’s jobs and weakening its relations.

Ramaphosa said South Africa had earlier this week formally handed over the G20 presidency for 2026 to the US, in accordance with the appropriate diplomatic protocols.

