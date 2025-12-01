SA will still participate as full, active and constructive member of G20: Ramaphosa sends strong message to Trump

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation following the country’s presidency of the G20 and successful hosting of the Leaders' summit in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sent a stern message to US President Donald Trump, telling him that despite his misgivings South Africa will continue to be part of the G20.

Ramaphosa also warned South Africans who have been spreading misinformation about a non-existent genocide against Afrikaners, saying they were directly responsible for the stance Trump has taken against South Africa which he said undermined the country’s national interests.

In what could be seen as a direct warning, Ramaphosa invoked the constitution, bill of rights and the power of the judiciary against those responsible for the disinformation campaign.

“As a country, we are aware that the stance taken by the US administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within our country, in the US and elsewhere.

“These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa’s national interests, destroying South African jobs and weakening our country’s relations with one of our most important partners,” said Ramaphosa.

“We must remind these people that South Africa is a constitutional democracy, with a bill of rights that guarantees equality under the law. We have an independent judiciary, able to uphold our constitution and defend the rights of all South Africans.”

He said that South Africa was capable of solving its own problems without lobbying countries such as the US based on falsehoods.

“We are a country that has a tradition of dialogue, that has an enduring ability to come together to confront the challenges we face. South African problems must be solved by South Africans themselves,” said Ramaphosa.

“And so, we invite those who are spreading misinformation about our country to bring their concerns — and their solutions — to the National Dialogue. We must never allow others to try to redefine our country and cause divisions among us or dictate who we are as a nation.”

Despite the challenges and misunderstandings that have arisen, South Africa remains a firm and unwavering friend of the American people. We offer the people of the US nothing but goodwill and friendship. — President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa reiterated that Trump’s stance against his administration, which among others included refusal to participate in South Africa’s G20 presidency and an announcement that South Africa would not be invited to participate during the US’s G20 presidency, was based solely on the falsehoods spread by these groupings.

However, Ramaphosa sent a message to Trump that it was essentially not up to him to decide whether South Africa remains a member of or participates in the G20.

“A few days ago, President Donald Trump made a statement to the effect that South Africa would not be invited to participate in the G20 in the US. He repeated untrue statements about genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people in our country,” said Ramaphosa.

“We must make it clear that South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20 and South Africa is therefore a member of the G20 in its own name and right. We will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20.

Ramaphosa made these comments just hours after the Sunday Times reported that government insiders said the country has decided to take a strong stance against the US as the president believed it was no longer necessary to be measured in response to Trump’s aggression.

The report also quoted sources who said that Ramaphosa believed it was no longer possible to salvage the relationship with Trump and that his administration had decided to keep a close relationship with other American stakeholders including business, Congress, civil society and other influential groupings instead of the White House.

The sources, who are close to Ramaphosa, said he was aware that this stance was likely going to bring “pain” that they said would be “short-lived” and that he was willing to ride that wave.

“Despite the challenges and misunderstandings that have arisen, South Africa remains a firm and unwavering friend of the American people. We offer the people of the US nothing but goodwill and friendship,” said Ramaphosa.

“We affirm our commitment to continue to engage in dialogue with the US government, and to do so with respect and with dignity as equal sovereign countries. We value the US government and its people as a partner. We have common interests, common values and a shared wish to advance the prosperity and well-being of the people of both our countries,” he said.