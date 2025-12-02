Plans take flight for mega ‘airport city’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s plans to build an aerotropolis — anchored by a new 3,300m runway and a logistics hub next to the city’s airport — cleared the first hurdle when councillors approved a conceptual framework for the multibillion-rand project.

The proposed aerotropolis involves an airport precinct that would enable international flights and improve logistics.

The plan was revealed at an economic development committee meeting on Friday.

The plan also revived debate around the role of the Mandela Bay Development Agency, which has now been tasked with identifying potential partners, funders and transaction advisers for what officials describe as a catalyst for jobs, investment and long-term economic growth in the metro and surrounding districts.

Earlier in 2025, Airports Company SA (ACSA) announced a R4.6bn upgrade to Gqeberha’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport over the next five years.

This includes a terminal expansion, runway rehabilitation and parking refurbishment.

However, the metro plans to include a runway extension and logistics park within the airport precinct.

In a presentation to the committee, acting trade and investment director Jeremy Dobbin said the city remained dependent on international trade, with imports and exports accounting for 78% of the metro’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024.

“Locally produced vehicles and automotive components now account for more than 62% of the value of the metro’s export basket,” Dobbin said.

“We’re increasingly reliant on the auto sector, and when things like tariffs come in, they massively impact us.

“The lack of direct international flights into Nelson Mandela Bay has a less effective and affordable level of service for industry, logistics, agriculture, conventions and hospitality, and limits the attractiveness of Nelson Mandela Bay for private sector investment in these sectors, which are necessary for local economic growth.

“Furthermore, international tourist traffic, attracted to Nelson Mandela Bay as the starting point to some of SA’s most prestigious tourism corridors and experiences, enters or exits the country through other airports, which reduces international visitors’ time and spending within Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape.”

Dobbin said Gqeberha was the third-largest mover of airfreight nationally, after Johannesburg and Cape Town, but the city did not offer intercontinental flights.

“What this means is that any goods, extremely urgent goods that manufacturers need, or similarly products produced in the metro which need to leave the country quite urgently, need to travel to Johannesburg before they can leave the country.

“With an expanded air capability for the city, that would mean more jobs for the city in terms of manufacturing process or logistics.

“We can easily understand why that’s not happening now because Nelson Mandela Bay has a very short runway.”

Dobbin said an aerotropolis was not a new concept for the city, adding that it had been implemented at the King Shaka Airport in KwaZulu-Natal and was quite successful.

“I think it’s regrettable that all the development that’s happened at the Coega SEZ was never complemented with infrastructure development within the airport precinct as well because it would’ve added opportunities for the businesses in the city.

“This would mean an airport-driven region, which is similar to SEZ but simply means we’re prioritising the air capabilities for the region to accelerate economic growth.”

Dobbin said all of this would be done on municipal land.

“There’s a sentiment that we are often too reliant on state-owned enterprises to create catalytic projects for our city, but this is something that, with the support of the council, can be a municipal-led project to stimulate economic growth.”

Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander said there were several requirements before such a report could go to council because of financial implications.

“For example, there’s going to be a feasibility study and a technical feasibility study.

“There’s no indication at present that that’s going to be a strategic benefit for the city, whether it will provide money.

“The proposal, in its current form, is inadequate.”

DA councillor Masixole Zinto questioned if there were any engagements with the Coega Development Agency regarding previous talks of an airport at the SEZ.

“The metro is currently going through MSDF (Metropolitan Spatial Development Framework). Did you do any engagement with human settlements with any of that?”

Responding to the Coega question, Dobbin said they did not engage with the entity.

“We didn’t engage with them. I think it’s clear that 20 years of Coega have not led to an airport development at the SEZ for various reasons.

“It also doesn’t make economic sense to develop an airport at the SEZ when we’ve got an underutilised airport precinct within the city.

“Nothing is stopping the council from partnering with the CDC because they may have an interest in operating from a logistical point of view.”

Acting economic development executive director Wandisile Makwabe said some of the land was owned by the metro and also by ACSA.

“The city must approve any development applications and put in bulk infrastructure.

“One of the reasons for underperforming regarding the economy and tourism is limitations on air access.”

He said small runways could not land planes as big as Boeings, adding that a bigger airport meant more passengers and tourists.

“There are no direct flights like there are for Cape Town. So we’ve lost any competitive edge,” Makwabe said.

“Our economy is stagnant, and yet we have auto and manufacturing sectors as well as agricultural commodities and people wanting to come.”

MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba said: “It has been in our planning documents for some time, in collaboration with the department.

“It’s a public-private partnership development that was initially proposed by a private consortium.

“So, in short, yes — it has been on our radar.”

Meanwhile, Makwabe said a council resolution requiring the MBDA to report back to the committee would ensure support for catalytic projects such as airport expansion to get direct flights, as well as an ICC.

In November, the city moved to yank back control of the MBDA, ordering the agency to resume frequent reporting to the economic development committee after years of drifting beyond the city’s oversight.

During Friday’s meeting, councillors reaffirmed the resolution, demanding that the agency be present at the next sitting.