Nelson Mandela Bay hosts major earthquake response drill

The first Earthquake Response Exercise on the African continent is being held in Nelson Mandela Bay this week.

The weeklong exercise brings together national responders, provincial and municipal role players, international Urban Search and Rescue teams, emergency medical teams, UN Disaster Assessment and Co-ordinationexperts and humanitarian partners from across the Africa, Europe and Middle East region.

The simulation exercises are hosted by member countries of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group to test and strengthen regional and international emergency response capabilities.

The primary aim of the exercise is to enhance preparedness, co-ordination and response to major disasters, particularly large-scale earthquakes and their secondary effects.

This week’s exercise is being hosted at Nelson Mandela University, where simulations will allow teams to test their preparedness while exchanging skills.

Co-operative governance director-general Mbulelo Tshangana, who officially opened the exercise on Monday, said global collaboration was vital before, during and after disasters.

“Working together as we are meeting here is not optional but essential, and it can be the difference between life and death during disasters,” he said.

Apart from SA, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Iceland, Estonia, Poland, Kenya, Malaysia and the UK are participating in this week’s simulation.

Tshangana said the exercise was being staged at a time when disasters were becoming more frequent and complex due to climate change, infrastructure vulnerabilities and rapid urbanisation.

This event is being held in the Bay because the city has become more prone to disasters such as flooding.

The Herald