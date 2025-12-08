Municipality to fund December events despite Treasury circular

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GOOD TO GO: The Ebubeleni Music Festival will be held as usual despite a Treasury circular

Despite uncertainty over a National Treasury circular restricting event funding, acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo says the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will bankroll December events it has contracted with, including the Ebubeleni Music Festival and the Uitenhage Picnic.

Councillors raised concerns that the municipality continued to advertise flagship events, as it might no longer be legally able to fund them.

Municipal notice boards across the city are still promoting the Ebubeleni Music Festival and the annual Uitenhage Picnic.

The municipality has been a sponsor of both events for years.

However, Ngoqo moved quickly during a council meeting last week to allay fears.

A National Treasury circular bars municipalities from classifying events as sponsorships and instead compels them to treat such activities as paid services provided to the city.

It was released in March and noted in the city council in June.

Several parties accused the city of bungling its response to the circular — a move they say has jeopardised long-standing events, exposed the metro to legal risk and threatened seasonal jobs for residents who rely on them.

At Thursday’s council meeting, a decision on implementing National Treasury Circular 131 — including allowing directorates to allocate funds to non-government organisations under Section 67 of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) — was deferred.

DA councillor Sebenzile Rafani said the party was not against the circular, but more planning should have taken place.

“I raise this because when reading the circular carefully supported by the workshop held by the National Treasury a few weeks ago, it was made very clear that the responsibility lies with the city to make the necessary decision.

“In the standing committee of sport, recreation, arts and culture, we are currently dealing with various organisations that have reached the end of their three-year agreements, or, I should say, they are in their last year in the financial year, and agreements are still in place.

“The circular is silent as to how we should address those expiring agreements,” Rafani said.

“If you drive around the city, on the municipal notice board, they are advertising the events that were meant to attract visitors.

“This raises a serious question. Why are these events still on the advertisement boards of the city, but are yet not going to be supported by the city?”

He said forward thinking was needed.

“We should have revised our council resolution and implemented two events that were lawfully approved by the council.

“How many emerging artists lost their work this season?

“How many young people missed employment opportunities?

“Have we considered the significant economic losses faced by our community at this time?” he asked.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Sinebhongo Kwatsha said Circular 131 spoke to NPOs and NGOs.

“I don’t understand whether they were trying to say corporate bodies, or they are saying individuals, because the circular does not speak to individuals.

“It speaks to federations and NPOs.”

She urged the budget and treasury department to draft a report and obtain a legal opinion.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Bassie Kamana said the circular did not apply to events already approved.

“This circular doesn’t apply to events going backwards.

“If we do that, it will be putting this institution into unnecessary litigation,” he said.

“All agreements that have been made should be honoured by the municipality.”

EFF councillor Ndumiso Qwazi said the council should take note of the calendar posted on the municipality’s social media accounts.

“You would find that the annual events that we normally fund as a municipality are also there, but we have not supported those programmes.

“So it means that we could find ourselves in trouble because we’ve already posted those advertisements.

“Let us delegate powers to the mayor [Babalwa Lobishe] to actually conclude on this matter, so that we make sure that we don’t have a dark city in the summer season.

“That she concludes on the funding of this programme, so that we make sure that not under our watch, that these programmes ... don’t get funding this year.

“The MFMA clearly states that circulars cannot be enforced unless they are adopted by council, which is currently where we are sitting.

“We have not yet adopted the circular. We’ve only just noted it on the previous council that we’ve had.”

DA councillor Rano Kayser responded to Qwazi that a circular was a directive from a higher authority.

“That circular is from the National Treasury.

“There’s no way this council can ignore it, and we should not give the mayor authority that she does not have.

“The mayor does not have delegated authority when it comes to the budget.”

Lobishe told the council that Ngoqo had sought a legal opinion on how the city should implement the circular.

Ngoqo said the city needed to be honest about issues confronting the administration.

“Firstly, we’ve got agreements that we entered with some of the bodies like the Ebubeleni and the others that need to be honoured, but after that, this circular comes with requirements, and I must say that the regulations and circulars are by general obligation, which need to be honoured.

“In relation to the issue that is at stake, we sourced the legal opinion because there are different interpretations on the application of the circular, and we haven’t obtained a legal opinion yet.”

He said the events planned for December needed to be honoured.

“Upon receiving that opinion, we will apply our minds to those agreements with three-year contracts.

Uitenhage Picnic event organiser Zolani Willie declined to comment on Monday, saying he was awaiting feedback from the metro.

Ebubeleni Music Festival owner Marc Mahambehlala could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.