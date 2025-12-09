Director under fire for irregular Human Rights Day spending

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CALLED TO EXPLAIN: The director in the speaker's office, Dumisani Mbebe

The director in the Nelson Mandela Bay speaker’s office, Dumisani Mbebe, says he came under political pressure to secure funding for the city’s Human Rights Day commemoration.

The speaker’s office is now asking the municipal public accounts committee to write off four amounts — R89,300, R26,000, R190,200 and R136,652.20.

But during a debate on Tuesday, as councillors pushed to hold him personally liable for the irregular expenditure, Mbebe insisted he had been pressured and instructed to “make it happen”.

According to a report presented, an instruction was received from the Eastern Cape office for sport, arts, culture and recreation on February 19, requesting that the metro assist with the implementation of the Human Rights Day event on March 21.

“The deviation request was prepared for the approval of the acting city manager with a memorandum dated March 24.”

The instruction given was for the city to assist with loud-hailing services, catering, transportation and a PA system for the event held at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega.

The event was attended by sports minister Gayton McKenzie, justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, premier Oscar Mabuyane, deputy president Paul Mashatile, and families and survivors of the KwaLanga Massacre.

In a memo dated March 24, Mbebe wrote that the office of the speaker had heeded a call from the office of mayor Babalwa Lobishe and the then-acting city manager, Ted Pillay, to assist in hosting the commemoration.

However, corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego commented in the memo, and wrote: “Mbebe is not prepared to follow any legal procurement processes.

“My understanding is that costs relating to these events were not for the municipality.”

Supply chain management director Zolisa Ngcuka wrote that Xhego’s comments should be noted and taken seriously.

“They suggest that the municipality should not have incurred these costs.”

Bay chief financial officer Jackson Ngcelwane said that if the expenditure was approved, it would be irregular.

Pillay wrote that the event was poorly planned, saying that commemorations should be organised at least six months in advance to avoid irregular expenditure.

During the meeting, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said approval had not been granted when service providers were appointed.

“We have an official who did not get approval and went ahead and appointed a service provider.

“It’s a shock, a concern and a huge problem that you have an official, not having authority, appointing a service provider.

“In my view, that’s a serious matter. We’ve got no option but to recover the money that the official has incurred.

“That is pure negligence in terms of the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act].

“We need to recover money incurred by that service provider,” Grootboom said.

DA councillor Werner Senekal said there was complete disregard for the MFMA.

He questioned whether there were any gratifications for the service providers.

ANC councillor Xola Notshe said handing events to the metro just two or three days before they took place put the city in an awkward position.

“The intergovernmental relations must be active, and the speaker’s office must share information with the province so that nothing is dropped and nothing becomes unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”

DA councillor Gert Engelbrecht questioned whether the city was obligated to pay for events if the provincial government reached out.

“Are we obliged to pay for the food, the venue, the loud hailing?”

Responding to the comments, Mbebe said the Human Rights Day event was a locally convened event that was elevated very late into a provincial event.

“There was no functional committee where municipalities share events on time.

“It was the office of the premier (OTP) that requested the municipality, through the office of the mayor, to host this event.

“When we received this instruction through OTP, we did not have any option but to put this together.

“It’s true what Grootboom is saying, at the time of the event, there was no approval granted, but chair, within the institution, I’m just a small man when I’m being told that ‘Dumisani, this event must be carried out, and anything after the event must be dealt with’.

“Service providers were appointed through the quotation system.”

Grootboom then demanded Mbebe name and shame those who pressured him.

Senekal said instructions from higher offices should not pressure officials into breaking the law.

On this, Mbebe said the fact that the request letter was dated February 19 did not necessarily mean that it was received at that time.

“Indeed, when the instruction came to the office of the speaker, it was very late, but we ... because there was political pressure, I don’t want to lie, we were instructed to put this programme together, or else it won’t [be] a good picture.

“This is an event that was meant to be attended by the state president, and we were only informed three days before the event that the president would no longer be coming, and instead, the deputy president would come.

“You can imagine a situation where your number two in the country and number one are in this city.”

Mpac chair Luxolo Namette, after a vote, ruled that the report be referred to council with a recommendation that the matter be taken to the disciplinary board for investigation and action.