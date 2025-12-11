‘Why fix what’s not broken?’ - Mbalula says there is no need to expand GNU

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC has no intention to expand the government of national unity (GNU) following the national executive committee’s resolution, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the media on Wednesday.

Speaking during a media briefing at the ANC’s national general council (NGC), he said the ANC had no reason to fix what was not broken, a view which was not shared by the party earlier this year when the ANC reached a resolution on the expansion.

“There was a meeting that was convened of all political parties to reset the matter by the president and deputy president, and that has happened successfully. We have not had challenges [in the GNU]. We managed to pass the midterm budget. How can you tell me this does not showcase the stability of the GNU?

“I have said, look at practicalities. There is no need to tamper with something that does not need tampering. We are operating very well. We are not going to tighten screws around the statement of intent and working with all political parties to deliver,” he said.

Mbalula said that the GNU was a tactical decision by the ANC, adding it will be subject to review in terms of how it operates and functions from time to time.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa used his opening address at the NGC to defend the decision to form the GNU.

The decision was taken by the NEC, the ANC’s highest decision-making structure in between conferences, just weeks after the 2024 national and provincial elections when the party’s support dipped below 50% for the first time since the dawn of democracy.

Since the formation of the GNU, the ANC and DA have clashed on policy decisions in government including broad-based black economic empowerment, the newly established transformation fund worth billions as well as the Expropriation Act.

But Ramaphosa, anticipating a heated debate over the GNU, used his opening address to tell the NGC delegates that ANC policies have not been diminished under the GNU.

He said the priorities that were agreed on by the GNU aligned with the ANC’s own policies, which included driving inclusive growth, job creation, reducing poverty, tackling the high cost of living and building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

“In its assessment of the first year of the GNU, the NEC agreed that we have safeguarded the core progressive policy agenda of the national democratic revolution,” said Ramaphosa.

