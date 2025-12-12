IN PICS | ANC national general council last day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa greets delegates as he leaves the NGC in Boksburg. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC has concluded its 5th national general council (NGC) at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

More than 1,500 delegates reflected on policies, party renewal and the road ahead for the party. The closing session marked the end of intensive commission work. TimesLive Picture Editor Masi Losi and senior photographer Thapelo Morebudi captured the final chapter of the NGC.

0 of 14 ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa sings with delegates as he makes his closing remarks of the 5th national general council held at Birchwood Hotel Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula delivers the 5th national general council declaration Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) Delegates listen to ANC president Cyril Ramaposa deliver the closing remarks at the NGC held in Boksburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi. (Thapelo Morebudi) ANC delegates sing revolutionary songs during the closing of the NGC. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi. (Thapelo Morebudi) ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi seconds the adoption of the declaration of the ANC NGC. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi. (Thapelo Morebudi) ANC political school head David Makhura at the party's NGC. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) ANC NEC member Andries Nel at the NGC. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) ANC NEC member Febe Potgieter-Gqubule. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) Patrice Motsepe at the ANC NGC in Boksburg. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma listening to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the NGC. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi) Police watch Satawu members picket over unpaid salaries outside the Birchwood Hotel. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) Satawu members protest about unpaid ANC salaries. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI) ANC delegates after the closure of the NGC. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi. (Thapelo Morebudi) ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa waves at ANC delegates as he leaves the NGC. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

