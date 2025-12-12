PAC seeks stability at Gqeberha conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) opened its elective conference in Gqeberha on Thursday — a four-day gathering billed as a turning point for the party as it seeks to solidify stability and chart its future direction.

Running until Sunday, the conference will see more than 650 delegates elect new leadership and review the PAC’s policy positions.

Registration began on Tuesday at Nelson Mandela University’s north campus, which is hosting the proceedings.

The PAC is also part of the government of local unity.

PAC secretary-general Apa Pooe said the conference was centred on stability, unity and growth.

“As you would know, the party has had its share of problems in the past, but we have now stabilised as an organisation with clear leadership that is constitutional, legal and legitimate,” Pooe said.

He said the party’s recent electoral performance — where it achieved marginal growth for the first time in years — signalled the need to build momentum.

“We need to keep up the momentum to ensure that in the next elections, the PAC is represented in all municipalities.”

Central to that, he said, was maintaining continuity in leadership.

The last PAC elective conference was in 2019.

“We are now building on the institutional memory of the organisation.

“It can’t be that at every conference we change leadership and lose institutional memory.

“Across all structures — branches, regions and provinces — we should maintain continuity.”

The party is also looking to review its constitution, which was last done in 2000.

The conference was officially opened by PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso, followed by messages of support.

Nyhontso is the minister of rural development and land reform.

The Herald