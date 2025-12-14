Knives out for Steenhuisen as DA leader race hots up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Thabo Mokone, Kgothatso Madisa and Lizeka Tandwa

DA knives are out for the party’s leader, John Steenhuisen, with a growing lobby strongly seeking his downfall while pushing for the rise of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

This is according to impeccable DA sources who spoke to the Sunday Times this week, indicating there is “increasing appetite” in the party for “new leadership” as unhappiness over Steenhuisen’s suitability to remain at the helm grows.

Click here to read the full story.