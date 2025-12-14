Knives out for Steenhuisen as DA leader race hots up

By Thabo Mokone, Kgothatso Madisa and Lizeka Tandwa
DA knives are out for the party’s leader, John Steenhuisen, with a growing lobby strongly seeking his downfall while pushing for the rise of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
This is according to impeccable DA sources who spoke to the Sunday Times this week, indicating there is “increasing appetite” in the party for “new leadership” as unhappiness over Steenhuisen’s suitability to remain at the helm grows.
