Knives out for Steenhuisen as DA leader race hots up

Donors and much of the top brass think current leader has damaged party’s brand

DA succession talks heat up. (Nolo Moima)

By Thabo Mokone, Kgothatso Madisa and Lizeka Tandwa

DA knives are out for the party’s leader, John Steenhuisen, with a growing lobby strongly seeking his downfall while pushing for the rise of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

This is according to impeccable DA sources who spoke to the Sunday Times this week, indicating there is “increasing appetite” in the party for “new leadership” as unhappiness over Steenhuisen’s suitability to remain at the helm grows.

