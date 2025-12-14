Malatji eyes clean sweep at ANCYL conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji is expected to retain his position at the league’s national conference, which starts today in Polokwane, Limpopo.

According to insiders, Malatji and his camp have solidified their support and are expected to achieve a clean sweep, with his slate heading to the conference with no opposition.

He is eyeing a return to his role as president, while the Eastern Cape youth league’s provincial secretary, Francisco Dyantyi, is gunning for deputy president.

Outgoing deputy secretary-general (DSG) Tsakani Shiviti has her sights set on a promotion to secretary-general, while the league’s spokesperson, Zama Khanyase, is looking to take over the first DSG role.

Venus Blennies-Magage is aiming for the second DSG slot, while Jacob Tau is on the slate as a treasurer-general hopeful.

A source told the Sunday Times that the contest was already won at a heated final national executive committee (NEC) meeting recently, where it was made clear that Malatji was the victor over his erstwhile ally and secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle.

“There is no other slate. Malatji will emerge with his people in the top six. There might be some push from Ngudle’s forces in the contestation of the additionals [additional executive members], but it’s not strong,” the insider said.

An NEC member who asked to remain anonymous said it was clear that the battle was won before the conference and those who previously backed the losers had no choice but to realign. “People naturally follow power; they follow when power shifts.”

The youth league had been rocked by factionalism as friends turned foes and wrangling threatened the stability of the organisation before the national general council [NGC] in September.

Malatji downplayed the infighting with Ngudle, calling it a “few misunderstandings on internal processes” that had now been resolved.

“We are working together towards this conference; we want to deliver a credible, united conference,” he said. “It’s going to be one of the biggest conferences of the youth league in terms of branch representation; we have grown our organisation and structures.”

Malatji said they did not anticipate any drama, as 4,000 branch general meetings had been held peacefully, with only three disputes tabled. “We tried our level best in the past two years and seven months to stabilise the organisation. We want a machinery for the local government elections. The ANC is sitting at 40%; everyone is coming to depose the ANC from power and hegemony. It is important that we are a solid and energised youth league to help the ANC.”

He told the Sunday Times that the conference is expected to revive the energy of the youth league for the “bigger battle” of the upcoming municipal elections. “We want strong branches with activists in all corners and sectors of society. I believe that we still have the old base of the traditional member, and the conference needs to discuss how we can attract youth in sports, arts, young professionals. We have lost that part, and we need to strategise on how to get them back.”

He alluded to the possibility of emerging uncontested but did not shut the door on the possibility of competition arising at the conference. “It is not illegal, the youth must contest. Anyone below the age of 35 years has a right to contest for any position in the youth league. If that happens, the delegates will vote for the leadership they want. All those 3,000 delegates must be allowed to also nominate from the floor.

“It would be nice to have an uncontested conference so that we focus on commissions and other issues. Contestation is nice, but we are dealing with an abnormal situation where the ANC is under siege. We need to show society that we are more united than ever and that who leads is secondary; what is more important is policy positions and how we want to change the lives of our people.”