Illegal dump sparks rat, snake infestation in Booysen Park

MOUNDS OF WASTE: Booysen Park residents say they are living with rats, mice and snakes after rubble was dumped opposite their homes

Booysen Park residents are battling an infestation of rats, mice and even snakes after Nelson Mandela Bay contractors dumped rubble in a field opposite their homes.

The rubble has remained there for months, despite repeated assurances that the site would be cleared.

Heaps of soil mixed with litter — including plastic bags and chunks of concrete — were removed from nearby housing settlements and dumped in a field in Sapphire Crescent nearly three months ago.

Residents say the field has since become a health hazard, with occasional smoke from unknown fires and strong odours.

Yvonne Martin, who lives directly opposite the field, said her family was forced to keep their windows shut because of the smell and dust.

“There is wind blowing almost every day, and dust constantly comes into my house.

“I have a heart condition, so I cannot clean myself and have to hire someone almost daily. The dust is just too much.”

She said pests had become a serious concern.

“I recently had a rat in my back garden, and other residents are complaining about snakes and insects.

“This is a health hazard.”

Martin said waste management officials promised two weeks ago that the rubble would be removed, but several deadlines had passed without action.

“We contacted the trucking company dumping here and were told they are contractors,” she said.

“When I went to the waste management offices, the director was always in a meeting.

“We then went to the councillor, who assured us the issue was being addressed.”

She said residents were later told the delay was due to payment issues with contractors.

“They are turning this into an illegal dumpsite and bringing a health hazard to our doorsteps,” the 65-year-old said.

Gordon Booth, who has taken it upon himself to clean parts of the area, said the dumping had attracted vagrants and criminal activity.

“We now have people coming there to burn rubbish and use drugs,” Booth said.

“This used to be one of the cleanest areas in Booysen Park, but it has been turned into a dumping site.”

He said smoke from the fires had damaged nearby properties and forced residents to keep their homes shut.

“Our walls and windows are discoloured from the smoke, and we have to keep our houses closed because of it,” he said.

Booth said the dumping was also contributing to a growing rat problem in the area.

“Everyone is complaining about rats, and it’s because of this dumping,” he said.

Another resident, Heather Septe, said they were fed up with excuses.

“Children are playing there, and we have spoken to everyone we can, but days keep passing with more promises,” she said.

“If they have financial problems, that is not our issue. Whoever hired whom and who is not getting paid is not our business.”

She warned that residents were considering drastic action if the situation did not improve.

“If this continues, we will hire a bakkie, collect the rubbish and dump it in front of their offices,” she said.

Ward 29 councillor Benjamin Nomqa forwarded a WhatsApp message when asked to respond to residents’ concerns.

“It is sad to inform you that the cleaning of dumping sites that was supposed to take place today has been halted due to municipality discussions with contractors regarding rates,” the message read.

“The contractors wanted the municipality to revise its rates. They will have a meeting on Wednesday to resolve the matter.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the area had been scheduled for cleaning this week as part of the city’s planned waste management programme.

“Sapphire Crescent and surrounding areas have been identified as priority locations, and the necessary operational arrangements are in place to ensure that the accumulated rubble and illegally dumped waste are removed.

“While delays can occur due to operational constraints and competing service delivery demands across the metro, the municipality wishes to assure residents that this matter is receiving the required attention and will be addressed within the current schedule.

“Illegal dumping poses serious health, environmental and safety risks, including the infestation of vermin, and the municipality appeals to residents and businesses to work with the city by disposing of waste responsibly and using designated disposal facilities.

“The municipality remains committed to upholding residents’ constitutional right to a clean, healthy and safe environment,” he said.

