Wrangle over assets adds fuel to fire for Black Impala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A legal dispute has erupted over the Black Impala restaurants, with a former executive director and shareholder demanding access to the company’s records.

This comes amid allegations of unauthorised asset disposals, unlawful rebranding and unpaid financial entitlements worth more than R30m.

The assets were due to be auctioned in November but the process was halted after one of the owners, Brian Magwaca, intervened, asserting his stake in the business.

The extensive catalogue sale included restaurant furniture and fittings such as dozens of couches, chairs, bar stools, coffee and dining tables, bar counters and carpets.

Artwork and general venue infrastructure including parasols, fencing and security fixtures, were also listed.

A letter of demand was sent to co-owner Lloyd Mthembu on December 12.

It warned that further legal action would follow if the assets were sold while Magwaca was allegedly still owed R6m in loans by the business, as well as R2.5m in outstanding directors’ payments.

The letter was sent by RS Siyila Incorporated Attorneys on Thursday last week.

Magwaca holds a 50% share in the Black Impala Group, which owns the Black Impala restaurant at the Port Elizabeth harbour as well as a tshisanyama outlet in Deal Party.

He stepped aside as managing director in 2018 following a fallout with Mthembu.

The dispute later escalated, with Magwaca opening a fraud case and obtaining a protection order against Mthembu.

He alleged that his life had been threatened and that there had been attempts to unlawfully seize his shares.

The Herald has seen a copy of the interim protection order granted by the court.

Magwaca said he ended the partnership a year into the arrangement due to several issues, including the alleged late payment of workers.

He attributed this to alleged unauthorised withdrawals from the business.

“Staff were never paid well or on time,” the letter reads.

“He was [allegedly] taking money out for himself as if he did not understand that we had overheads.

“There was money being moved to other accounts — he basically went rogue.”

In October, the EFF forced the temporary closure of the restaurants linked to Mthembu following allegations of worker exploitation at the establishments.

The accusations included the nonpayment of wages, the docking of workers’ pay for expired food, long working hours, intimidation and the misuse of employee tips, and the charging of employees for glasses broken by customers.

Mthembu is also the owner of the CoFi restaurant, which was also closed temporarily by the EFF during the protest.

The matter has since been resolved after he committed to addressing the workers’ grievances.

Magwaca said though he had stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the restaurants, he was never paid out for his shares.

Instead, he alleged that Mthembu, after unlawfully taking control of the company’s accounts, had attempted to exclude him from the business.

“As soon as I resigned, I asked for a draft agreement to clarify whether I was selling my shares to him or if I could take them to the open market,” he said.

“Instead of finalising that process, I later received notifications that I was being removed from the company’s bank accounts, which was [allegedly] done fraudulently.”

In 2019, Magwaca reported a fraud case against Mthembu and, in November 2025, was granted a protection order.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawise confirmed the fraud investigation was ongoing.

“The case revolves around a business and ownership of its shares,” she said.

“The police are not at liberty to divulge more information on the matter.”

In response to questions put to him, Mthembu forwarded the following message: “I have spoken to Mr Mthembu, who has advised that he has already appointed another attorney to deal with this matter.

“The attorney has further advised Mr Mthembu that these issues are the subject of court proceedings and that he is therefore unable to comment at this time.”

He did not respond when asked to clarify.

According to the letter of demand, Mthembu allegedly breached the shareholders’ agreement by attempting to sell company assets and rebrand the tshisanyama outlet to Endaweni without authorisation.

“Our client has recently become aware that the company is disposing of its assets, including through the facilitation of an unlawful auction of company assets ..,” it reads.

“Furthermore, the company is now purportedly operating under the name ‘Endaweni’ without our client’s express approval as a shareholder, in direct contravention of the shareholders’ agreement and the Companies Act 71 of 2008.”

An advert for an auction by Vigne and Howard Auctioneers, scheduled for November 18 at the Deal Party Establishment, listed 184 items for sale.

“To date, our client has not been repaid his outstanding loan account with the company, which is estimated at R6m.

“In addition, our client has not received any dividends in respect of his shareholding, nor any backpay for his services rendered as a director before his resignation, estimated at R2.5m.”

According to the demand, Magwaca’s shares in the business are worth R25m.

The letter also demanded that all company records, including the securities register, financial statements and documents relating to asset disposals or the rebranding, be made available for inspection within three days.

Failure to comply, the letter warned, would be treated as an admission of Magwaca’s fair-value claims and could result in urgent court or arbitration proceedings to preserve assets and interdict unauthorised disposals.

“You are accordingly required to make available for inspection and copying, at the company’s registered offices during normal business hours, all records contemplated in Section 26(1)(a), including the securities register, minutes of meetings, financial statements, loan account ledgers, and any documents relating to asset disposals or the purported rebranding to ‘Endaweni’,” it reads.

“Such non-compliance will further entitle our client to seek urgent interlocutory relief from an arbitration tribunal and or high court, including an order compelling inspection, preservation of assets, and interdicting any further unauthorised disposals.”

According to Magwaca, there has been no response to his letter of demand.