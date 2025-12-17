Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GOVERNANCE CHECK: Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane outlines the province’s approach to consequence management and accountability for financial misconduct.

Nearly 100 Eastern Cape government officials have been fired or suspended without pay for financial transgressions totalling R74.7m over the past five years.

Forty were fired for transgressions amounting to more than R38.5m, and a further 50-plus were suspended without pay for transgressions involving R36.2m.

This was revealed by premier Oscar Mabuyane in response to questions posed in the legislature by DA MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze.

In his written response, Mabuyane also revealed that an additional 51 civil servants in the province, implicated in financial transgressions totalling more than R177m, had chosen to resign before action could be taken against them.

The transgressions included fraud, misuse of state assets, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, irregular expenditure, loss of state assets and financial non-disclosure.

In 340 cases, involving more than R573m in total, the implicated officials escaped scot-free after the state dismissed their cases.

Warning letters were issued in 238 cases, for transgressions totalling a whopping R915m.

In 124 cases, Mabuyane told the legislature, provincial civil servants were forced to repay the state more than R3.6m after being found guilty of wrongdoing.

An amount of R3.2bn, involving 108 cases, had since been condoned, while R172.7m in 135 cases, was written off.

Mabuyane said these records had been drawn from financial misconduct registers compiled by all departments.

“The provincial treasury analyses these registers quarterly for the new incurrence of financial misconduct, and also looks for progress on previously reported cases,” he said.

“Quarterly feedback letters to accounting officers are done, with recommendations on how the cases can be fast-tracked.”

On Friday, Mabuyane said the province “remains committed to strengthening transparency, accountability and ethical governance across all departments and state-owned entities”.

This was evident on the outcomes of the top sanctions as detailed in the report.

“Our administration has intensified efforts to detect irregularities early, enforce disciplinary processes consistently, and ensure that those who misuse public funds or neglect their responsibilities are held accountable.

“This is essential not only for good governance, but for restoring public trust and ensuring that every rand is spent improving the lives of the people of the Eastern Cape.”

He said consequence management was not an option but a constitutional obligation.

“When public officials fail to uphold the standards expected of them, particularly in the management of public resources, decisive action must follow.

“The constitution guides our approach and reminds every public servant that accountability is central to service delivery.

“We will continue to build a culture of integrity and responsibility, one where excellence is rewarded, wrongdoing is confronted, and the interests of our citizens come first.”

At a time when thousands of households are losing their livelihoods, and when the province should be directing every available rand toward jobs, infrastructure and service delivery, this government is effectively rewarding financial misconduct through condonements, dismissals of cases and toothless sanctions. — DA MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze

But Knoetze was not impressed.

She said the premier’s reply on consequence management “confirms that the ANC-led government has normalised financial misconduct and abandoned the most basic standards of accountability”.

“The financial misconduct register shows provincial departments have only been able to recover R3.645m of misspent funds.

“Premier Mabuyane also confirmed that in 238 cases, involving a combined R915.238m in losses to the state, the sanction was a written warning.

“It is absurd and indefensible that nearly a billion rand in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure has been met with nothing more than written warnings.

“Even worse, 340 cases involving R573.896m were simply dismissed, and 108 cases worth R3.285bn were condoned, meaning the money was never recovered and no-one was held accountable.

“This pattern reveals a government that is either unwilling to or incapable of enforcing the Provincial Finance Management Act.

“The message to officials is clear, that you can waste public money with impunity.”

Knoetze said the Eastern Cape was facing the highest unemployment rate in the country at 41.2%, with 53,000 jobs lost in the past quarter.

“At a time when thousands of households are losing their livelihoods, and when the province should be directing every available rand toward jobs, infrastructure and service delivery, this government is effectively rewarding financial misconduct through condonements, dismissals of cases and toothless sanctions.

“The people of the Eastern Cape deserve better than a government that treats public money as if it were petty cash,” she said.

EFF MPL Simthembile Madikizela said Mabuyane’s response did not inspire confidence.

“If the consequence management system used by the leadership of the province is not inspiring confidence, as we hear in his response, it’s a worrisome scenario.

“This province has been plagued by serious issues that have to do with civil servant suspensions, where it takes a very long time to finalise disciplinary hearings — up to 180 days in some instances — which then drains the public purse.

“So without proper consequence management, we are running the risk of having a province that is unable to protect taxpayers’ money and ensure service delivery is effective.

“We are uncomfortable with this and feel the premier is a bit irrational, and does not intend to inspire confidence in the people of the Eastern Cape.”

Daily Dispatch