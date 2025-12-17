Strong Eastern Cape showing at ANC Youth League conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While the ANC Youth League’s Eastern Cape provincial secretary, Francisco Dyantyi, was on Monday elected as the league’s national deputy president, seven other provincial youth league activists were set to make the cut in the new national executive committee (NEC) late on Tuesday.

The elective conference is being held in Limpopo.

If that goes well and the Eastern Cape delegates all make the cut, this would usher in a significant representation of the province in the national youth space and politics.

Dyantyi, together with the rest of the league’s new top six, as led by re-elected president Collen Malatjie, ascended the league throne unopposed.

The remaining 40 NEC seats had to be voted in by the almost 4,000 delegates attending the Limpopo conference.

From the nominations received for NEC positions, ANC MP and former ANC provincial spokesperson Balungile Sapo was voted in at number six, by 1,578 delegates.

Former Sasco deputy president Luyanda Tenge joined Sapo in the top 10, being voted in at ninth spot by 1,466 delegates.

Aphiwe Mkhangelwa, a senior official at the Enoch Mgijima municipality, was placed 16th, after being voted in by 1,256 delegates, while one of the youngest ANC MPs, Andisiwe Kumbaca, placed 22nd, with 1,160 votes.

Amathole development agency Aspire’s CEO, Avuyile Xabadiya, took the 25th spot with 1,131 votes, while the ANC’s Bhisho MPL Avela Mjajubana placed at 39.

Sasco leader Siseko Kamtshe took the last seat available in the 46-member NEC.

The list was not final by late on Tuesday, Dyantyi said, as voting for NEC spots was yet to be concluded.

