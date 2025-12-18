MBDA board suspends Qaba

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just weeks after securing an unqualified audit opinion, Mandela Bay Development Agency chief executive Anele Qaba has been placed on precautionary suspension for alleged misconduct.

MBDA board chair Khulile Nzo announced his suspension in a statement on Thursday.

“This action by the board is not a pronouncement of guilt against Qaba but is for the purpose of ensuring that proper due processes to investigate the allegations continue without any hindrance or potential interference,” the statement said.

“The board will offer no further comment on this matter until the matters confronting the CEO are fully investigated, impartially and fairly.

“The board has been resolute in ensuring that good governance and accountability are adhered to at all times.

“It is important that the citizens of the metro are prioritised in all the decisions that the entity takes.”

The agency’s chief financial officer, Koliswa Mgijima, will act as CEO.

MBDA spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi said the board would write to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality for a suitable secondment.

According to sources, there is a push for the metro’s head of legal services, Nobuntu Mbongwana, to take up the secondment.

It is understood that three officials who were suspended earlier in 2025 have since lodged a grievance against Qaba with the newly appointed board.

The officials claimed they were subjected to victimisation by Qaba, and ultimately, a recommendation was made that he be placed on suspension.

Two of them no longer work at the agency.

At the time of the suspensions in March, Qaba said the first matter related to alleged irregular expenditure of R2.5m in 2022, which resulted in the agency receiving its first-ever qualified audit for the 2023/2024 financial year due to the absence of a credible contract.

The second matter involved the alleged unlawful handpicking of a third-party supplier for mSCOA (Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts) services in 2021, in contravention of supply chain regulations and MBDA policies.

The third issue concerned the unauthorised use of municipal revenue generated by the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, in violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The third employee is still going through a disciplinary process.

Qaba declined to comment.

“I will wait for the process to unfold.”

Deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk said he was unaware of the developments.

“I will get to the bottom of this,” he said.

The deputy mayor has political oversight over the MBDA.

Contacted later, Nzo said the decision was taken after the board was not satisfied with the responses provided to the complaints lodged against Qaba.

“The issues are particularly around the management and leadership of the entity and carry the potential for misconduct, which is why the board took them seriously when deciding whether to suspend the CEO pending a full investigation.

“There has been a significant amount of unsatisfactory information that has emerged from this process, which the board wants to pursue.

“For now, the board felt it was best to take decisive action and move forward.”

Nzo said the investigation would be conducted by an independent third party, who would be appointed and provided with clear terms of reference.

“We appreciate the swift action taken to ensure accountability within the institution.”

Meanwhile, the agency’s audit shows it recorded its strongest performance to date, achieving 81% of its key performance indicators (KPIs).

The auditor-general (AG) found the agency’s financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year met the required standards and contained no adverse findings.

In a statement before his suspension, Qaba attributed the outcome to what he described as the board and management’s resolve to act on the qualified audit opinion received in the previous financial year — the first in the agency’s 21-year history.

“To turn around a negative audit outcome requires several interventions, and key to that is being provided with a vigilant audit committee,” he said.

“The second intervention to ensure audit improvement is the pursuit of a robust audit action plan to address findings efficiently.

“The third element is ensuring a culture of consequence management as a deterrent.”

He said instituting investigations to uncover control failures and determine culpability was among the most difficult steps in improving audit outcomes.

He said the agency exceeded the metro’s revenue target of R14m by nearly R6m.

The Herald