Millions spent keeping councillors safe after security threats

KEEPING SAFE:

At least 10 councillors have been taken to a place of safety following threats on their lives — at a cost of more than R3.8m since the 2021 local government elections.

A report deferred to 2026 during the last council meeting of the year revealed that during the 2024/2025 financial year, Nelson Mandela Bay’s executive directors for corporate services and budget and treasury refused to approve further funding requests from the speaker’s office for alternative councillor accommodation, citing gazetted upper limits.

According to a confidential report by acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, more than 10 councillors had been provided with a place of safety and personal security since November 2021 as they were deemed by the police to be under threat.

“The period of stay in these places of safety has ranged from five days to more than 36 months,” Ngoqo’s report reads.

“The validity of each threat is confirmed by the police after the affected councillor has opened a case.

“SAPS undertakes the security threat assessment quarterly after its initial report.

“Such a report is submitted to the speaker’s office.”

Councillors are covered in the event where the residential property was damaged or destroyed as a result of a riot, civil unrest, strike or public disorder and a municipal council may, on good cause shown, provide alternative accommodation for a further period not exceeding 30 days.

“The policy states that the provisioning of alternative accommodation is subject to annual budget provisioning, and the cost per councillor can range from R25,500 to more than R80,000 per month,” the report says.

“The cost depends on whether the accommodation is for the councillor alone or with his or her family.”

During the 2023/2024 financial year, an amount of R2.59m was paid, and R1.24m was paid in 2024/2025.

Ngoqo wrote that the gazette on the upper limits for office-bearers did not make provision for alternative accommodation beyond six months, and only when the residential property was damaged or destroyed.

“The gazette, however, makes provision for personal security when councillors are under threat; they must be provided with personal security,” he wrote.

“Any monies paid in respect of alternative accommodation may be deemed irregular and may be subject to recoveries of that funding.”

A legal opinion obtained by the city on March 25 found that the metro should write to the National Treasury when departing from the set upper limits.

The opinion by advocate Shaheed Patel said that when council provided personal security to a councillor, it must ensure compliance with Section 15(2) of the upper limits, which said that if a municipal council made available personal security, such council must take into account accessibility and cost control, equity, flexibility, simplicity, transparency, accountability and value of personal security (the tools of trade).

“Even though the upper limits do not make express provision for alternate accommodation of councillors, it is a brutal reality that at times certain councillors’ and/or their families’ lives may come under threat or risk, to such an extent, and some incidents have shown in the past, that councillors are killed,” Patel said.

Patel recommended that the council’s departure be sought from the National Treasury in accordance with regulation 13(3) of the Cost Containment Regulations, before the implementation of the revised and reviewed CSP (Cities Support Programme).

The regulation states that expenditure on tools of trade for political office bearers must be limited to the upper limits as approved and published by the cabinet member responsible for local government in terms of the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act, 1998.

Speaker Eugene Johnson said several reports were deferred due to the meeting running late into the night.

“We decided to deal with critical items and deferred a few to the next council meeting.

“It’s not a case of some didn’t support the item.”