Pay rise approved for Nelson Mandela Bay councillors

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors will receive a salary increase.

This is based on the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers Act.

Councillors will receive a 4.1% salary increase.

During a December 4 council meeting, councillors unanimously agreed that mayor Babalwa Lobishe be granted the authority to resolve the remuneration increases for the 2025/2026 financial year after consultation with the chief financial officer insofar as affordability was concerned.

The government gazette granting an increase in public office-bearer increases was published on December 18, with a recommendation of a 4.1% increase.

This means that a mayor’s salary from April 1 will increase from R1.53m to R1.59m; a speaker’s will increase from R1.23m to R1.28m, and councillors’ salaries will go up to R714,909, up from R686,752.

Previously, the remuneration of councillors could only be determined by a council resolution in conjunction with the MEC for local government and traditional affairs and having regard to the upper limits as set out in the notice, including affordability.

On Monday, the director in the speaker’s office, Dumisani Mbebe, said that at the December 4 meeting, the council took a majority decision for the increase.

He said, however, the city’s payroll department could not effect payments unless there was a council resolution and the latest signed government gazette on the upper limits.

“The government gazette has determined grounds for the implementation of upper limits.

“Among them is the total number of councillors, total municipal income, total population, municipal grading and total remuneration package.

“The collection rate is not part of the determining factors.

“The increase will kick in or [be] backed from July 1 2025, to date,” Mbebe said.

According to the item passed by councillors, because the government gazette may be published during recess, there may be a need to convene a special council meeting for corporate services to facilitate the administrative process for the remuneration increases during December.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom, who supported the increases, said some councillors were not doing the work and were taking advantage of the benefits.

However, Grootboom said increases should be carefully considered for the city to avoid running out of money.

“There is a cost of living, there are increases with inflation, and life has become expensive, but I strongly believe that councillors do earn a lot of money, compared to people who work in a corporate world that have the necessary qualifications and the necessary experience, and they don’t earn that amount of salary.

“So my view is that Nelson Mandela Bay is one of the highest paid, I mean, in terms of even officials and public representatives.

“There is a work demand, but only when councillors do their work.

“Based on the fact that the Nelson Mandela Bay financial situation is tight, looking at the money that was available in the bank in November with the cost coverage ratio and the investment cash, it is not always wise to make decisions when it comes to increases, but [it should be done] at the same rate as the cost of living,” Grootboom said.

ANC chief whip Wandisile Jikeka said increases were determined by a panel of judges, including parliament, adding that the metro did not ask for increases.

“We’re not even involved in that process. It is them who assess and see a need to effect changes.

“I know the state of service delivery is not up to where everyone expects, but the industry, which is local government, is regulated.

“There are rules and regulations that, at a certain point, certain increases and certain benefits need to be improved and effected.”