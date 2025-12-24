Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber urges action to restore confidence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STRONG HEADWINDS: Though the metro attracted some investment in 2025, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen has described the year as a challenging one for business

With 2026 shaping up to be a decisive year for economic recovery, Nelson Mandela Bay’s business sector has urged the government to do more to restore investor confidence, modernise infrastructure and prevent further job losses in the metro.

The Bay suffered a major setback in 2025 when the Goodyear SA plant in Kariega closed, resulting in more than 900 people losing their jobs.

Though the government reassured the retrenched workers that it was working on bringing in new investors to take over the plant, no announcement has been made.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said 2025 had been a challenging year for business, largely as a result of geopolitical shifts..

“We saw investments in the metro, such as Shatterprufe and VSL Manufacturing investing millions in their operations.

“However, from an auto-policy perspective, it’s been slow in terms of the much-needed changes required.

“CKD [Completely Knocked Down] manufacturing has also come to the forefront, and we’d like to see policy changes to fast-track the protection of local jobs.

“There was a major concerning trend in that we saw the displacement of the sales of those manufacturing locally, which in turn puts jobs under threat as well as future investment in these manufacturing facilities,” she said.

Van Huyssteen said though the national electricity grid had been stabilised, the many unplanned outages in the Bay hurt business operations.

She called on the municipality to invest in infrastructure upgrades.

“To protect local jobs, it is vital that more emphasis and support are placed on ensuring that the right conditions are in place to enable local manufacturers to compete against importers, who sell their products at lower prices, and provide very few tangible benefits to the local economy by way of direct and indirect job creation in the local manufacturing ecosystem.

“In 2026, we hope to see an urgent shift from talking to taking action to make the Bay an attractive destination for investors.

“There is so much untapped potential which can be harnessed, but for this to be unlocked, it needs to be underpinned by the reliable delivery of municipal services, infrastructure investment and maintenance, efficient logistics, safety and security and a predictable, stable environment.

“Safety and security remained a major concern, especially with the increase in hijackings and kidnappings.

“We’re also concerned about the enforcement of regulations.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said he believed the new year could bring modest but much-needed relief.

Mabuyane said this would depend largely on how quickly the province completed its catalytic infrastructure projects and intensified efforts to attract investment, beginning with an investment conference scheduled for February.

He said the effects of the export tariffs imposed on SA by US President Donald Trump had been felt across several sectors but had hit the automotive industry — which remains the backbone of the province’s economy — particularly hard.

Mabuyane said he was also concerned about what he described as the encroachment of fully built vehicles imported from parts of Asia into the South African market.

He said importing vehicles for sale in SA, rather than manufacturing them in the country, undermined job creation.

“These imports are eroding the baseline. Manufacturing vehicles locally creates more jobs than simply assembling or importing them,” he said.

Mabuyane painted a bleak picture of the province’s current economic position, describing it as “quite struggling” and “very sluggish”.