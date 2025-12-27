Ebubeleni festival returns to Gqeberha with star lineup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 14th annual Ebubeleni Festival is set to light up the music stage on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium

Gqeberha is set to pulse, dance and sing for 14 uninterrupted hours as the Ebubeleni Festival returns with a star-studded line-up.

The festival’s 14th edition promises a powerhouse lineup of chart-topping artists

Television and radio star Somizi will once again take the helm as MC when the event unfolds on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Headliners include afro-house singer Mawhoo, Umafikizolo, The Soil, Nomvula hitmaker Nathi, Lloyiso, Zuko SA, Mr Thela and Jazzworx & Thukuthela.

Ebubeleni Festival executive producer Marc Mahambehlala said for 14 years, the festival has stood as a celebration of unity, culture and homegrown excellence.

“This year’s edition is a gift to the people of Gqeberha and all South Africans who travel here for the festive season.

“We’ve curated a powerful line-up that reflects our nation’s diversity and vibrancy, and we are proud of the economic and cultural contribution the festival continues to make.

“Festinos can expect an unforgettable experience.”

Beyond the music, Mahambehlala said the festival remains a major economic boost for the Bay with millions injected into the metro’s seasonal economy through accommodation, transport, retail, food markets, and local tourism.

He said it provides a platform for local performers and creative entrepreneurs.

Economic development, tourism and agriculture acting executive director Wandisile Makwabe said the metro hosts more than 100 events during peak season, including 63 non-ticketed events such as the official opening of the season.

“We sampled 37 ticketed events with an overall 133,032 attendees, which includes Ebubeleni and close to R15m is generated only on those 37 events that are ticketed.

He said 232,338 nights have been booked for hotels, guest houses and Airbnb.

About 410,771 visiting friends and relatives travellers are estimated to visit the Bay.

“In total, just over 722,000 tourists are visiting our city this festive season, mainly from our domestic travellers.

“Each year, the city receives just over 1,2 million domestic tourists and around 300,000 international tourists.”

