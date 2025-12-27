Nelson Mandela Bay ANCYL executive disbanded amid resignations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC Youth League regional leadership in Nelson Mandela Bay. From left are deputy secretary Talente Malindi, secretary Yandisa Jubase, chair Sandiso Makwetu, deputy chair Siyanda Kate and treasurer Lindokuhle Sitshaka

The ANC Youth League’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional executive has been dissolved after the mass resignation of more than half of its elected members.

In a leaked letter to the league in the Bay on Christmas Day, ANCYL Eastern Cape secretary Thumeka Mqekelana wrote that the regional executive committee (REC) has ceased to exist as a constitutional structure.

“This follows the resignation of nine members of the duly elected REC, resulting in only eight remaining members out of a constitutionally mandated 17.

“Given that fewer than 50% of elected REC members remain, it is constitutionally impossible for the REC to convene, function, or take valid decisions,” Mqekelana wrote.

Mqekelana said the matter of the resignations was presented for noting during a special provincial executive committee (PEC) on December 23, which resolved for the provincial working committee of the youth league to intervene in the Metro.

“Be that as it may, and pending such intervention, the ANCYL REC of the Nelson Mandela Region is no longer a constitutional structure.

“Consequently, all former REC members are hereby instructed to refrain from acting on behalf of, representing, purporting to represent, or taking any decisions on behalf of the organisation in any capacity besides that of being a member.

“Further, with immediate effect and until a formal intervention has been instituted in the region, the ANCYL is recused from participating in ANC meetings where it previously held ex officio status on behalf of the ANCYL,” Mqekelana wrote.

On Friday, ANCYL regional chair Sandiso Makwetu said he would go to court.

“I will meet them in court,” Makwetu said.

“The ANC and ANCYL constitution says once you resign, the letter of resignation must be accepted or rejected.

“This means we must call them one by one so people can explain why they’ve resigned.

“The provincial secretary of the ANC resigned twice, and his resignation was rejected both times by the PEC.

“Now, the ANCYL PEC is taking a shortcut.

“I’m saying there’s still an ANCYL in the Bay led by six people until we entertain the resignation.”

Makwetu accused ANCYL deputy president Francisco Dyantyi of being behind the chaos in the Bay.

“I have information that before they resigned, they had a group call with him, and he’s the one who said they must resign.

In a statement on Wednesday, ANCYL Bay regional secretary Yandisa Jubase wrote that Mqekelana’s actions to dissolve the REC were premature and did not adhere to due processes.

Jubase said the region has appealed the decision.

Jubase wrote that any intervention by the PEC must be constitutionally compliant and reinforce rather than substitute the constitutional processes of the ANCYL.

“Periods of difficulty must be confronted not through administrative shortcuts but through principled adherence [through] democratic processes and constitutional discipline.

“The convening of a special regional conference is not a sign of organisational weakness; rather, it reflects institutional maturity,” Jubase said.

The Herald