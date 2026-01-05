Locals came out to play in Bay but where were the foreign visitors?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POPULAR SPOT: Gqeberha's Kings Beach was busy on Sunday as holidaymakers and residents took advantage of the hot summer weather

Despite packed beaches and busy malls during the festive season, Nelson Mandela Bay’s tourism sector recorded a mixed performance, with some industry players suggesting that though locals came out to play, foreign tourist numbers were down compared to previous years.

The Bay’s acting economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director, Wandisile Makwabe, said though the final figures were still coming in, the occupancy rate at hotels and other formal accommodation establishments was expected to be at about 64%.

“We measure each month versus the same month in the same period [the previous year],” he said.

“Occupancy rates are at about 64%. This is a [five percentage] point increase ... comparative to the same period.

“This is due to our safety measures and messaging, the city cleaning programme and efforts, great facilities and tourism products, beaches and safaris and the events calendar.

“For example, in October we had 71% occupancy, and we last had this pre-Covid-19.”

Makwabe attributed the figure to the G20 trade and investment ministerial meeting, as well as the city hosting SA Autoweek in October and the Naacam Showcase before that.

He said in December alone, an estimated 600,000 people visited the metro..

The metro’s clean-up crews have earned praise for removing large volumes of litter and helping keep public spaces clean during the holidays.

Ward 2 councillor Sean Tappan said the beachfront attracted large crowds over the festive season, with many people making full use of events organised by the city.

He praised the municipality’s safety and security cluster, noting that no serious crime incidents or drownings were reported during the peak period.

“We had a number of events in Happy Valley, from the season-opening activities to Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events,” Tappan said.

“As far as I’m aware, aside from a man who went missing at Bluewater Bay, the season was very successful, particularly with the strong police and security presence.”

Tappan said the big crowds, while traditionally difficult to manage, were well-controlled and family-friendly.

“It was the usual bulk crowd, but many families came out and enjoyed themselves,” he said.

The festive programme kicked off with the season-opening event at Hobie Beach on December 16, followed by family-focused activities at Happy Valley on December 18.

A picnic event was held at Wells Estate Beach on December 20, with celebrations closing at Hobie Beach on December 31 to usher in the new year.

Looking ahead, Tappan said the city could consider reinstating the Christmas lights on the beachfront to enhance the festive atmosphere and attract more visitors.

“That is something that could make the beachfront more attractive,” he said.

“I’m hoping that for 2026 we can market the beachfront and Gqeberha better.

“Some hotel figures suggest foreign tourist numbers were down compared to previous years.”

Boardwalk Mall marketing manager Kirsti Dolinschek said though the mall was busy, foot traffic was slightly down compared to the 2023 festive season, a trend she attributed to fewer international visitors.

“We were marginally down,” she said.

“The shops were busy but we noted that there were fewer cruise liners coming into the Bay, so our foreign guest numbers were lower.

“That was quite different from the previous year, when we were very busy with cruise liner guests.”

Despite this, more than 1.2-million people passed through Boardwalk Mall in December.

Metro officials expected 41 vessels to dock in the Bay during the 2025/2026 cruise liner season, which opened with the docking of the Mein Schiff 4 in October.

PE Metropolitan Bed & Breakfast Association chair Shena Wilmot said the sector had experienced a mixed festive season but welcomed improvements in cleanliness and the increased visibility of security personnel in key areas.

“It made a big difference,” Wilmot said.

“It’s just a pity that it’s not something we can maintain all year round.

“The visibility of police is important because it makes people feel safe when they visit, and it’s something we should continue with going forward.”

Wilmot said some visitors had raised concerns about the state of municipal infrastructure though their overall view of the city was positive.

She said she hoped foreign visitor numbers would pick up later in January, noting that December was not traditionally the peak period for international visitors.

“We don’t really see high occupancy in December, as many of our international guests prefer to travel later in January through to Easter,” she said.

The metro’s safety and security political head, Luyanda Lawu, said the city had stepped up visibility through the co-ordinated deployment of its various security personnel..

“We launched a show of force on December 26, which brought together six departments, including metro police, firefighters and security services,” Lawu said.

“That level of co-ordination did not happen in the previous festive season.”

He said the operation ensured visibility across the metro, from beachfront areas and Wells Estate to the Swartkops and Springs resorts.

“There was also a deliberate focus on township areas, which I believe played a significant role in deterrence,” he said.