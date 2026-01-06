Youth league hopefuls vie for leadership in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC Youth League is having its provincial congress in East London next weekend

A battle for control of the ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape is set to play out at a provincial conference in East London next weekend, as former university student representative leaders position themselves for the league’s top post.

The conference was announced on Monday in a notice to branches by acting provincial secretary Thumeka Mqekelana.

Former NMU student representative council member Siviwe Ngaba has emerged as one of the leading figures contesting the ANCYL provincial chair role.

Mqekelana said on Tuesday that more than 1,200 delegates were expected to attend, representing branches from the province’s eight regions.

“We are coming from the national conference, and the branch general meetings that were held were for both the national and provincial conferences,” she said.

“The delegates nominated for the national conference are the same who will be attending the provincial conference in East London.”

Mqekelana said she did not expect the conference to be postponed.

“They were aware, even before we went to the national conference, that a provincial conference was coming up — in fact, it was meant to take place earlier,” she said.

In December, former provincial secretary Francisco Dyantyi was elevated to the league’s national leadership, where he now serves as deputy president.

It is understood that that several branches in Nelson Mandela Bay have thrown their support behind Ngaba, the league’s former provincial spokesperson.

It is understood that Ngaba will face off against OR Tambo ANCYL regional secretary Nkcubeko Madlalisa.

Ngaba said he would accept the nomination should it be put forward at the conference.

He said the league’s support for the ANC in the upcoming local government elections should not be a “blank cheque”.

“First, we have to ensure that we mobilise as many young people as possible to vote for the ANC so that it can retain the majority of municipalities and, where possible, reclaim those that have been lost, including Nelson Mandela Bay,” Ngaba said.

“Second, the league must have a strong and clear voice in shaping the ANC’s manifesto during the build-up to the elections.”

He said the league needed to ensure its support was purposeful. “We must not enter into the politics of a blank cheque.”

Ngaba said reviving youth advisory centres would be a priority.

“One thing I’m passionate about is bringing back youth advisory centres — at least one per ward — to assist young people, particularly job seekers,” he said.

Madlalisa, meanwhile, said the league needed to re-centre itself in addressing youth problems.

“It has to make sure it becomes the nerve centre of the ANC leadership and its deployees so that it can have a clear plan to address issues like unemployment.

“What has contributed to losses on the ground is not the ANC not having the right policies to liberate young people, but the inability to communicate and implement them.

“We have set the agenda and [need to] make sure it’s implemented.

“That is how we will get young people behind the banner of the ANC again,” he said.

