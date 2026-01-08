DA demands action against Bay officials linked to R24m streetlight tender probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA has called on the SIU to swiftly conclude its investigation into the streetlight tender

The DA has called for the immediate suspension of all Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials implicated in the streetlight tender under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and for appropriate follow-up disciplinary action.

The party said it would submit a motion to council demanding that all irregular payments and public funds lost through corruption be recovered and returned to the city.

Co-operative governance minister Velenkosini Hlabisa revealed that more than 10 municipal officials could face criminal charges following findings by the SIU into the R24m tender.

The probe was initiated through a presidential proclamation, with details disclosed by Hlabisa in parliamentary responses to the DA.

In a statement on Thursday, DA councillor Ondela Kepe urged the SIU to urgently finalise its report.

“The minister indicated that several municipal officials failed to comply with supply chain management regulations, finance policies and the Municipal Finance Management Act.

“The investigation also uncovered instances of fraud, contraventions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, and breaches of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.”

Kepe described the findings as a damning indictment of leadership and accountability in the metro, saying residents had been left in darkness not only due to vandalism or crime, but because public funds intended for streetlight infrastructure were mismanaged.

He said the DA would formally submit a motion to the council speaker, which called for all officials implicated in fraud, corruption or maladministration to be suspended, investigated and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action.

“Where evidence of criminal conduct exists, implicated officials, contractors and intermediaries must be charged and prosecuted without exception,” Kepe said.

He said all irregular expenditure had to be recovered and returned to the city.

“Our communities have lived for years without adequate streetlighting, turning everyday activities like walking children to school or returning home after work into safety risks,” Kepe said.

“Residents feel unsafe and vulnerable in their own neighbourhoods.”

The July 2025 probe by the SIU came after former DOP councillor Tukela Zumani opened a case in April 2024 at the Humewood police station.

Zumani has since left council and is now the leader of the Mayibuye Civic Movement.

An internal audit report on tender SCM/20-27/S found the municipality had incurred irregular expenditure of R24m due to incorrect specifications on the LED contract.

It stated that the supply chain management processes were also flawed.

