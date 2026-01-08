Lobishe promises better services as Bay battles power outages, wildfires

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has delivered an upbeat message to residents of the metro

As Nelson Mandela Bay residents continue to grapple with the effects of widespread power outages and wildfires, mayor Babalwa Lobishe has vowed to redouble efforts to deliver services efficiently.

In a message delivered on Wednesday, Lobishe said dealing with infrastructure challenges would be a priority for her administration.

The metro has been hammered by widespread electricity outages since Monday.

At least seven unplanned outages affected residents and businesses in a number of areas, including Walmer, Summerstrand, Humewood and KwaLanga.

In a message shared on the municipality’s social media channels, Lobishe said the coalition was back in full swing and would ensure that services were delivered efficiently.

“Dealing with infrastructure challenges is part of our priority; dealing with the enablers of low-cost living is part of our agenda as well as making sure you live in a clean environment.

“We’d like to thank you for being reliable citizens for paying the rates and we’d like to encourage you to be responsible in paying your rates,” Lobishe said.

Firefighters, meanwhile, continued to battle veld fires that have ravaged swathes of bush along the N2 on the outskirts of Gqeberha, between Baywest and Thornhill.

By 4pm on Wednesday, sections of the N2 at the Blue Horizon offramp were closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

According to reports, the accident was caused by poor visibility resulting from the fire.

The city’s fire and emergency department earlier warned residents that a wildfire had flared up again alongside a section of the N2 near Van Stadens.

The fire, which had been brought under control on Tuesday, reignited due to strong winds and was spreading towards the Van Stadens area.

“The fire poses a significant threat and residents are advised to exercise caution, stay alert and avoid the area,” the municipality said in a statement.

“The fire and emergency department has mobilised four firefighting vehicles to combat the wildfires.

“Teams are working tirelessly to contain the blaze and protect nearby communities.

“Strong winds are posing a challenge, but efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading.

“Affected areas are being closely monitored, and authorities are urging residents to exercise caution.”

Areas affected by the blaze such as Fitches Corner, Geduiltsrivier, Van Stadens and Woodridge also experienced power outages.

Meanwhile, parts of Walmer were still without power on Wednesday afternoon and the municipality said in an update that Rowallan Park had also been affected by an outage.

In the Summerstrand area, the outage was caused by the tripping of a transformer and two circuit breakers.

The municipality said electricity operators had been dispatched to investigate the fault.