‘Stop being a coward’: Malema challenges MK Party’s Skosana

EFF leader Julius Malema has dismissed the suggestion to summon judges to appear before parliament's ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system. File photo.

Members of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system clashed during their first meeting of the year over the proposed summoning of “corrupt” judges.

The committee convened on Wednesday to discuss operational matters, including witness consultations, a draft programme for the resumption of hearings and a public participation report for recommendations.

MK Party MP David Skosana told the committee that judges accused of wrongdoing should be called to the hot seat and be investigated, even if the claims are merely allegations without supporting evidence.

“We are dealing with allegations. Even if there’s no evidence we have to probe them,” Skosana said. “Every witness that has appeared before the committee was facing allegations. The same should apply if there is an allegation against a judge. Let’s not change the terms of reference.”

He said accusations of judicial corruption have persisted for years. “We have an opportunity to address the allegations made against judges. The judges have names. Let’s name them.”

That suggestion was dismissed by EFF leader Julius Malema, who argued such allegations lacked substance. He challenged Skosana to name specific individuals rather than making generalisations.

Malema is trying to save face with them. You are the one who gave us all the ideas and today you are flip-flopping. It was you who told us about corrupt judges. Today you are changing your tune — David Skosana, MK Party MP

“There is nothing of value that is going to come to you against judges, and talk is cheap,” Malema said. “We have interviewed hardened criminals and visited prisons. By now, if anyone had anything against a judge, they would have brought it forward. It’s just posturing to create an impression that we aren’t scared of anything when we actually have nothing.”

Malema cautioned against tainting the entire judiciary. He pointed out that when the committee dealt with SA Police Service members, it summoned individuals rather than referring to the police as a collective group. He emphasised parliament has a responsibility to guard the integrity of the judiciary and avoid “sweeping” statements.

“I am not very far from what Skosana is saying, but I can tell him he’s got nothing on any judge,” Malema said. “Stop being a coward. Tell us which judge did the wrong thing.”

Malema clarified that his personal grievances were limited to the Constitutional Court’s handling of the Phala Phala matter, rather than the judiciary as a whole.

As the debate intensified, Malema continued to press Skosana for names. “You think you are superior to all of us. Stop being a coward. Tell us the name of the judge.”

In response, Skosana accused Malema of protecting the judiciary because the EFF leader is due in court on January 23. Malema is facing pre-sentencing after being found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm at a 2018 party rally.

“Malema is trying to save face with them,” Skosana claimed. “You are the one who gave us all the ideas and today you are flip-flopping. It was you who told us about corrupt judges. Today you are changing your tune.”

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane intervened, saying the committee would formally consider the allegations when it meets next week. Oral hearings of witnesses are scheduled to resume on January 14.

“If there is any information or allegations you are aware of, we request you bring them to the meeting,” Lekganyane said. “The committee will consider the allegations and decide whether there is a need to invite the respective witnesses.”

