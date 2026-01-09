Food-borne illness surges in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Food-borne illnesses remain alarmingly high nationwide, resulting in at least 25 deaths in 2025

Food-borne illness has surged to alarming levels in the Eastern Cape, with the province named among the country’s worst-affected.

According to the department of social development’s annual report, more than 1,000 cases were reported nationwide last year. These were linked to illicit food trading that claimed 25 lives, most of them children.

The report published on December 11, identified Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo as the hardest-hit provinces.

In 2024, several cases of children dying after eating expired and fake food were reported around several parts of the country, including in Johannesburg and East London.

As a result, President Cyril Ramaphosa set a February 2025 deadline for all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to register with their respective municipalities as part of decisive measures to curb recurring food-borne illnesses.

By August, only 293 of Nelson Mandela Bay’s 1,730 spaza shops were registered.

The DSD report said Ramaphosa’s intervention plan also required the development of a sector-wide response and the deployment of provincial “joints” to coordinate and monitor the implementation of interventions in each province.

Key interventions committed to by social development include coordinating an integrated sector response, providing psychosocial support to affected families and children, and developing a food safety and quality assurance (FSQA) toolkit to guide DSD centres.

“The department continued to implement the programme on linking social protection beneficiaries to sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“The programme is transitioning from social protection to incorporating sustainable livelihood strategies, focusing on assets and empowering vulnerable communities,” the report reads.

Food safety concerns have previously been raised in the province.

In 2021, three children died after allegedly eating a packet of instant noodles purchased from a shop in New Brighton.

In 2024, retail chain Spar recalled an instant porridge brand after three children aged between one and four died in East London, also suspected to be cases of food poisoning.

However, compliance remains low.

