Constituency office for Khoi-San communities launched in Gqeberha

Traditional dancers perform at the launch of the Centre Hub for Community Services at St Thomas High School in Gelvandale, Gqeberha, on Saturday. PAC president and land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso is pictured second from left while the party's chair in the Nelson Mandela Bay region, Bassie Kamana, is second from right

SA’s first dedicated constituency office for members of the Khoi and San communities has been launched in Gqeberha.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between the PAC and Khoi and San leaders.

The Centre Hub for Community Services has been established to lobby for issues affecting Khoi-San communities in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Leaders representing four Khoi-San tribes, together with PAC president and land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, signed a public pledge on Saturday committing to acting in the common interest on land restitution issues.

Speaking after the launch of the centre at St Thomas High School in Gelvandale, Nyhontso said the agreement marked a significant milestone.

“It’s a historic day for us, but we are not working with Khoi and San people only in Gqeberha — we are working with them throughout the country,” he said.

“Later this month we will meet with all the kings and paramount chiefs in Bloemfontein, and then we will go to Kokstad.

“Last year, we handed over almost 600ha of land in Namaqualand.”

Nyhontso said land remained the central issue for Khoi-San communities.

“Remember, their interest is land. They are always making claims to the land.

“I have always been meeting with them and telling them that making claims from the comfort of your bedroom will not help.

“I told them they must come out and work with structures so that together we can claim what rightfully belongs to us.”

Nyhontso said the PAC intended to play a decisive role in governance after the 2026 local government elections.

“The aim is to take over,” he said.

“This time we are not merely participating in elections; we are contesting.

“We want power. The PAC was formed to govern.

“Where we are not winning, we will force coalitions so that we can have a say. That is why we are here in Gqeberha.

“As you know, we have branches in almost every ward, and that means we are growing.”

Nyhontso was re-elected as PAC president at a conference held at Nelson Mandela University in December.

Centre Hub for Community Services chair Paramount Chief Qaasim Hendricks said the office would also help ensure that Khoi-San communities in the the city’s northern areas benefited from tourism opportunities in the metro.

“Our people have been marginalised from many opportunities.

“We want to ensure that by working with the metro, we can develop programmes that benefit our communities.

“Some of these initiatives will focus on tourism, such as establishing a store at the Chief David Stuurman International Airport and offering community-guided tours around the city.”