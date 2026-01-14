Bitou councillors want answers on alleged firing of weapon by deputy mayor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi seen allegedly discharging a firearm in Sajini Street during her son’s homecoming ceremony in December

Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi’s explosive festive-season scandal — allegedly firing a gun at her son’s umgidi homecoming ceremony — dominated the municipality’s first council sitting of 2026.

Opposition councillors accused speaker Mavis Busakwe of deliberately sweeping the matter under the rug.

Taking the first swing, ANC councillor Samkele Magxaba accused both the speaker and mayor Jessica Kamkam of being present when Kolwapi allegedly fired the gun in December.

He said councillors should not be comfortable with how the matter was being treated by council.

Magxaba alleged both Busakwe and Kamkam attended the umgidi, adding they were also seen in video footage of the ceremony.

“In December, the deputy mayor [allegedly] fired a firearm in public. You know exactly what was created on social media; our communities felt unsafe.

“The name and the image of this institution were brought into disrepute, and again, existing legislation around the handling of firearms in public was [allegedly] contravened, and our bylaws were also contravened,” Magxaka said.

Our residents rightly expect demonstrable results, transparent accountability and ethical leadership from this council — ANC councillor Samkele Magxaba

Magxaka said the first meeting should detail what steps had been taken to deal with Kolwapi or to at least acknowledge the ongoing investigation against the deputy mayor.

In her opening remarks, the speaker said it was highly important to acknowledge the significant responsibilities entrusted in them.

“This new year represents not merely a change in the calendar, but a renewed mandate to serve our constituents with the highest standards of integrity, diligence and unwavering commitment.

“This year, demands that we as elected representatives operate with professionalism, prioritise objective decision-making, and consistently place the interest of our communities at the forefront of our deliberations,” Busakwe said.

“Our residents rightly expect demonstrable results, transparent accountability and ethical leadership from this council.”

ANC councillor Thembela Mhlana said while the speaker’s words were commendable and spot on, she needed to address the December shooting and give an indication of how the investigation by council was proceeding.

“Last year, we had a similar incident where a member of the council was caught by traffic officers on the N2 driving a vehicle [allegedly]while under the influence of alcohol.

“You, the speaker, brought the matter to council and showed us the communique between the said councillor and the office of the speaker.

“The matter was brought to the council for deliberations,” Mhlana said.

As you know, the speaker must first start with the internal processes, with the deputy mayor, and then council must decide — Speaker Mavis Busakwe

However, Busakwe said the drunk-driving incident was brought to council after all channels and disciplinary procedures were followed.

Busakwe said she would follow the same protocol with the matter involving the deputy mayor.

“There are processes that must first be dealt with by the speaker, and then it is this council that will decide on the matter, not the speaker.

“As you know, the speaker must first start with the internal processes, with the deputy mayor, and then council must decide.”

Southern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies confirmed the investigation on Kolwapi was concluded and a docket issued to the NPA.

“The investigation into this matter was finalised, and the case docket was sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision.

“This office is not at liberty to discuss the contents of the docket at this stage, which includes the particulars of individuals involved.”

