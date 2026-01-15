Bitou council debates water crisis awareness efforts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Issuing of pamphlets in public spaces such as taxi ranks and holding public meetings to inform residents about the severity of the water crisis are just some of the solutions proposed by ward councillors in Bitou municipality to raise awareness about the level 4 water restrictions.

During a council meeting on Wednesday, councillors questioned the intensity of the municipality’s awareness campaigns, with some saying not all residents were informed.

ANC councillor Sandiso Gcabayi said the municipality’s public participation needs to be visible and more accessible to all groups of people.

He said elderly and impoverished people do not have access to social media platforms to remain informed about the water crisis.

“Water is a right, and we will be deemed as one of the most useless councils in South Africa if we’re not talking.

“We also can’t act as if everything is fine. The public must know that we are facing a crisis,” Gcabayi said.

Earlier in the week, the municipality said on its WhatsApp channel: “With very little rainfall, extremely low dam levels and reduced river flow, the municipality estimates that only about 40 days of water remain in the Roodefontein Dam, which could take us to March 14 if nothing changes.”

At the same time, water use remains too high.

Daily consumption is 14.25Ml, while consumption has to be reduced to between 7 and 9 megalitres to secure water for essential services.

Bitou municipal manager Christopher Mapeyi said data shows that some households are using excessive amounts of water, consuming between 70 and 409Kl per month.

“Notices will be sent to these households informing them of enforcement measures, including the installation of water restrictors.”

Mayor Jessica Kamkam said the water situation remains a priority.

“It is very important for our residents to check our updates on our municipal social media, where we inform residents about our latest decisions that we need to take to secure our water supply.”

Kamkam urged councillors to share water updates with residents in their wards.

However, councillor Claude Terblanche said it was difficult for councillors to explain to the public the information they receive, as it lacked critical information.

“I share the information on my WhatsApp groups, and I inform the public. However, the people need an explanation of the graphs sent to us, the water levels, the solution from the municipality and the plans to prevent this crisis in future.

“Unfortunately this information is not made available to us, which makes it difficult for us to explain this.”

Earlier this month, the municipality implemented level 4 water restrictions due to the severity of the situation.

The Herald