George’s resignation throws DA into fresh turmoil

The DA has been thrown into fresh turmoil after the resignation of Dion George, who quit the party before facing a pending disciplinary process over serious allegations of misconduct linked to his ministerial office.

DA federal chair Helen Zille described George’s resignation as an MP and from the party as unfortunate.

She said it had denied the DA the opportunity to test the serious allegations against him.

George resigned before a scheduled appearance before the party’s Federal Legal Commission (FLC), where he was expected to answer a raft of allegations.

These included irregular staff appointments that allegedly inflated salaries at public expense, the use of departmental information to pursue internal DA battles and conduct that brought the party into disrepute through media engagements.

The situation has become intolerable. I am being pushed out, and it is no longer feasible for me to remain in the party — Dion George

George announced his resignation on Thursday, claiming he was being pushed out of the party.

“The situation has become intolerable. I am being pushed out, and it is no longer feasible for me to remain in the party,” he said.

“I heard via the media on November 7 ... that [DA leader] John Steenhuisen had written to the president to request my removal as minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, while I was representing our country at COP30 in Brazil.”

Zille said the DA would have preferred for George to go through the commission’s process to test the veracity of the allegations against him.

“The rest of the FLC process will proceed as determined by the DA’s federal executive on Monday.

“We wish Dr George well in his future endeavours,” Zille said.

George has been embroiled in an ugly public feud with Steenhuisen.

The DA announced this week that a preliminary investigation by the commission had cleared Steenhuisen of allegations that he had abused his party-issued credit card.

The commission recommended that a disciplinary inquiry be instituted to determine whether either George or Steenhuisen, or both, had violated sections of the DA’s federal constitution by bringing the party into disrepute and undermining internal co-operation.

The DA also called on the two to stop their public bickering or face possible termination of their party membership.

George had accused the DA under Steenhuisen of having been “captured” by the ANC “and other criminal interests”.

“The result of this capture is that the DA has been completely muzzled and lost its voice and its ability to lead in South Africa’s interest,” he said.

“When the DA decided to join the government of national unity (GNU), I assessed the risk that the DA could be swallowed up by the ANC.

“However, I supported the DA joining the GNU because I believed it was the best available option in the interest of the country.”

George said the DA’s participation in the GNU could have worked.

However, he alleged that Steenhuisen became susceptible to being captured “because of his personal financial vulnerabilities”.

“I have submitted a comprehensive complaint to the public protector setting out how Steenhuisen [allegedly] abused his position under the influence of criminal interests and illicit networks to remove me as the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment,” he said.

“In that leadership role I did not bow, bend or blink under the pressure of the ANC, illicit wildlife traffickers or the criminal captive lion industry in particular.

“I spoke up and fought to protect South Africa’s amazing and spectacular wildlife and natural resources for her people as one of our nation’s great treasures.” — Additional reporting by TimesLIVE