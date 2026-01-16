MK Party calls for Hawks probe into Steenhuisen and Aucamp over lion bone trade allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In his complaint, axed minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George alleges his successor Aucamp failed to disclose personal commercial interests, creating a conflict of interest and a breach of the Executive Ethics Code.

The MK Party has called for an urgent and comprehensive investigation into serious allegations involving minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen, minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Willie Aucamp and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced on Thursday that the party has asked the Hawks to probe claims of “the alleged facilitation and participation in the commercial trading of lion bones for private and commercial interests”.

“These allegations, which have entered the public domain following recent disclosures by Dr Dion George, raise grave concerns relating to corruption, abuse of political influence and conduct inconsistent with ethical governance and environmental responsibility,” said Ndhlela.

He said the allegations further exposed “the hollowness of the DA’s long-standing posture as a party of clean governance”.

The call follows confirmation that axed minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George’s complaint with the public protector against his successor Aucamp and Steenhuisen triggered a preliminary assessment by the public watchdog.

