Growing tension in Sarah Baartman district

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tensions are rising in the Sarah Baartman region ahead of ANC's regional conference

Mounting tensions ahead of the ANC’s regional conference in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality have led to allegations of intimidation, violence and manipulation of branch meetings to influence the election of delegates.

Two cases of common assault have been opened in the Ndlambe Local Municipality after an incident in which a woman ANC branch executive member was allegedly assaulted during a scuffle linked to an alleged bogus branch meeting.

The ANC Youth League in the region has condemned what it described as the intimidation and mobilisation of community members, warning that such actions placed women party members at risk.

The statement follows a separate incident at a regional task team (RTT) meeting where a second woman regional leader was allegedly insulted.

The elective conference, initially scheduled for late February, is now expected to be postponed amid growing disputes over branch processes.

Police spokesperson Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed on Monday that two common assault cases were being investigated.

“This follows an incident that occurred at Newcrest in Nemato on Thursday between 6pm and 7pm,” Mawisa said.

“It is alleged that a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman opened cases of assault against each other following a violent confrontation during a political gathering.

“Both suspects were warned to appear before the Port Alfred magistrate’s court on January 29 2026.”

Branch 7 secretary Phila Dokrat told The Herald she was assaulted while trying to stop members of her branch from being used to convene what she described as a bogus meeting to elect delegates.

“We had already held a properly constituted branch general meeting on Sunday where a leadership structure was elected and four delegates nominated,” she said.

“I later heard that another meeting for our branch was going to be held during the week. I went there to stop that process.”

Dokrat said that on arrival at the venue, ANC members’ IDs were collected and people were being loaded into vehicles.

“I tried to stop that process and prevent people from getting into the cars, and that is when I was assaulted,” she said.

Dokrat alleged that she was slapped and then kicked after falling to the ground, allegedly by another ANC member, Simphiwe Daniso, who she said did not belong to her branch.

“As a woman, it is deeply distressing that in the very same ANC where women and children’s rights are championed, we are subjected to abuse,” Dokrat said.

“Society is losing faith in the organisation because of how women are being treated.”

Daniso, who has also opened a case of assault, denied Dokrat’s allegations and claimed he was instead assaulted by members of her family after the initial confrontation.

“I did not organise any meeting. I was asked to assist with transport,” he said.

“When the confrontation started, I told her to speak to the people in the vehicle because I do not even belong to that branch.”

He claimed his car keys were forcibly removed from the ignition and damaged.

“I never hit her. I only pushed her away from my car,” Daniso said.

“When the police arrived, people who were present told them that I never assaulted her.”

Daniso alleged he was later assaulted at the police station by Dokrat’s family members when he went to open a case related to the damaged car keys.

In a statement issued later, ANC Youth League regional chair Mthunzi Mama said the use of force, intimidation and community mobilisation in internal ANC processes represented a dangerous breakdown of organisational discipline.

“Of grave concern is the reported intimidation and public humiliation of the regional deputy convener during a formal organisational meeting, where she was allegedly insulted and demeaned,” Mama said.

“This constitutes emotional abuse, intimidation and a direct assault on the dignity of a woman cadre entrusted with organisational responsibility.”

Mama said the youth league was also alarmed by a reported incident in Ward 6 where a woman ANC member was allegedly physically assaulted during the convening of a parallel meeting.

“We demand immediate and decisive action against all individuals implicated in the intimidation, humiliation or assault of women comrades,” he said.

Tensions have escalated further as some branches claim they have been prevented from holding biennial branch general meetings (BBGMs).

Ward 10 secretary Judy Lamani-Mgidwa said her branch had yet to sit for a BBGM despite submitting the required documentation to the regional task team.

“We were approved for a BBGM the weekend before the cut-off, but despite submitting our proposed date to the convenor, Johannes Hobbs, we received no response,” she said.

“We had to arrange for the deputy convenor, Yandiswa Vara, to preside over the process, and now we are still waiting for clarity on whether it will be recognised.”

She alleged that branches were being sidelined based on factional alignment.

“It has been made clear that we will not be allowed to go to the conference because we are not supporting the ‘right’ people,” Lamani-Mgidwa said.

When approached for comment, Hobbs, the ANC Sarah Baartman regional secretary, responded via WhatsApp: “I refuse to respond via media.

“The branch must follow internal processes.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina condemned the violation of organisational protocols and the alleged abuse of women.

“It is conference season and what we are seeing in Sarah Baartman resembles what we often refer to as the ‘silly season’.

“However, the ANC condemns unequivocally any abuse of women. The ANC constitution is very clear on this.”

Zicina said the opening of criminal cases was welcomed.

“The law must take its course and test the validity of these allegations,” he said.

“Any conduct that undermines ANC processes or violates the rights and dignity of members cannot be tolerated.”

He condemned the publishing of statements.

“The ANC has established protocols for all members who have grievances, rather than issuing of statements,” he said.