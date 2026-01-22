DA loses two wards to PA in Western Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The PA won two by-elections in George on Wednesday.

The Patriotic Alliance has made fresh inroads into the Western Cape after clinching victory in two by-elections in George on Wednesday, wresting the wards from the DA.

The party secured 1,343 votes (59.98%) in Ward 17 and 1,081 votes (51.35%) in Ward 27.

The outcome has shifted the balance of power in the George municipality, where the DA governs as a minority.

The by-elections were triggered by the resignations of mayoral committee members Marchell Kleynhans and Brendon Adams, who defected from the DA to the PA in October.

Both were also ward councillors.

At the time, both cited dissatisfaction with mayor Jackie von Brandis.

A month later, chief whip and Ward 11 councillor Theresa Jeyi also resigned from the DA to join the PA, further weakening the party’s position in council.

Ward 27 was won by Kleynhans, who previously served as the political head of civil engineering services before resigning from the DA.

Kleynhans was the former Ward 27 councillor.

He narrowly defeated DA candidate Richard Hector by 63 votes.

In Ward 17, the PA’s Raphael Goeiemna beat DA candidate Maritzaan Mentoor, who finished second with 848 votes.

PA deputy provincial secretary Carlo Klaasen said the party was now focused on winning the upcoming by-election on February 11.

“It’s too soon to start thinking about what will happen in council or to plan for the upcoming local government elections,” Klaasen said.

“We are expecting more resignations from the DA this month, which could result in further by-elections in the near future.

“All this proves is that the tide is turning against the DA. We won these elections because of young people.”

When contacted for comment, DA Western Cape communications manager Matthew Sims forwarded a message from the party’s provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, addressed to supporters.

“Thank you to every voter who, despite relentless misinformation and deception, chose truth, values and good governance by voting for the Democratic Alliance,” Simmers wrote.

“While the outcome of these wards was not what we hoped for, your courage and commitment do not go unnoticed.

“You stood firm when it mattered – and that matters deeply to us.

“Democracy is strengthened by citizens who think critically and vote with conscience.

“We remain committed to serving, listening and earning your trust every day.”

Before the resignations, the DA held 27 of the 55 seats in the hung George council, enabling it to govern as a minority.

