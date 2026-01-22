Lobishe denies claims of deposits into her bank account

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe has threatened legal action over a series of post that claimed that her bank account had been frozen

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has threatened legal action over what she says is a defamatory social media campaign by a former councillor, which she claims has falsely targeted her personal banking affairs.

Lobishe was responding on Wednesday to a series of social media posts by former GOOD regional leader Siyanda Mayana.

However, in her response, Lobishe admitted her bank account was flagged for not complying with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).

Since Sunday, Mayana had been pressuring the mayor on Facebook to confirm claims that her bank accounts had been frozen.

He published posts alleging that several deposits — some amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand — had been made into Lobishe’s account in December.

Mayana reported the matter to the Humewood police earlier this week.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba confirmed that the case had been referred to the special crimes unit.

“The matter is currently under investigation and we are not in a position to provide further details at this stage,” Fumba said.

Lobishe dismissed the allegations as false, unfounded and reckless.

She acknowledged that some transactions on her Capitec Bank account had been temporarily paused due to Fica compliance requirements.

Asked about the reason for the noncompliance, Lobishe said the bank had requested additional documentation.

“They needed proof of source of income and a payslip.

“That was the only issue,” she said.

Asked whether the banking matter had been resolved, Lobishe said it was now in the hands of her attorneys.

“I instructed my lawyers to write to the bank because I have been banking with Capitec for more than 20 years,” she said.

“They cannot just pause my account without communicating with me, so we are waiting for that process.”

Lobishe said she had disclosed the issue to her mayoral committee.

“It was acknowledged that similar administrative banking processes have affected other Capitec clients and that this is not an isolated incident,” she said.

“My bank account is not frozen. It has been temporarily paused for transactional purposes only, in line with routine Financial Intelligence Centre Act compliance requirements.

“Debit orders and deductions continue to be processed normally.”

Lobishe also denied claims regarding alleged deposits into her account.

In a post dated January 19, Mayana alleged that amounts of R65,000, R85,000 and R250,000 had been deposited into Lobishe’s account on December 18.

He later questioned whether an additional R450,000 had been deposited in the same month.

Lobishe rejected the claims, saying she welcomed any lawful review of her accounts.

“No unlawful, irregular or unscrupulous financial activity has taken place, and I have not received any of the amounts alleged,” she said.

“I reject these false claims categorically and without reservation. They are untrue, unsupported by facts and deliberately misleading.”

On Tuesday, Lobishe’s attorneys, Vimba and Associates Incorporated, issued a letter of demand to Mayana, calling for the removal of the posts and a public apology, failing which further legal action would be taken.

“These publications have caused, and continue to cause, our client severe reputational harm, including undermining public trust in her leadership of the African National Congress and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality,” the letter said.

“Issue a full, unconditional public apology and retraction on your Facebook profile, addressed to our client, clearly stating that the statements are false and incorrect, apologising unreservedly for the harm caused, and undertaking never to repeat any such statements against our client.”

When contacted, Mayana said he had not accused the mayor of wrongdoing.

“I never accused her of anything. I asked why her accounts were frozen,” he said.

“She confirmed that concern at a mayoral committee meeting, although in her statement she refers to the accounts being temporarily paused.”

Mayana said he did not have access to the mayor’s bank statements.

“I was told about the amounts by her comrades. The same people told me her accounts were frozen,” he said.

“I am not satisfied with her response, which is why I reported the matter to the police so they can investigate whether there were suspicious transactions.”

As of Thursday, Mayana had not removed the posts.

Instead, he published a message wishing the mayor happy birthday.

