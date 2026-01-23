Steenhuisen eyes third term as DA leader

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With just three months to go before the party’s elective conference in April, DA leader John Steenhuisen has given the strongest indication yet that he wants a third term, despite damaging allegations of party credit card abuse.

Speaking to Sunday Times on the sidelines of his media engagement with members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association in Cape Town, Steenhuisen said despite efforts to tarnish his image as DA leader, he remained “proud” of his leadership of the blue party, hinting that he was keen to continue building on the gains he achieved since his first election as party leader in 2019.

The former DA chief whip was first elected on an interim basis to his current position in 2019 after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane.

