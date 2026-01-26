Nelson Mandela Bay municipal overtime bill soaring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall. Municipal departments have already racked up a R154m overtime bill in the 2025/2026 financial year

As Nelson Mandela Bay residents battle to contend with service delivery failures, municipal departments have racked up a R154m overtime bill halfway through the 2025/2026 financial year, with safety and security topping the list.

And with six months left, projections show overtime costs reaching R393m, far above the R339m budget.

The spending pattern has been flagged as a financial risk for the metro.

It is expected to surge even higher due to the absence of an overtime policy.

So far, expenditures by some of the departments are:

Safety and security — R61.979m;

Electricity and energy — R25.299m;

Water services — R21.849m;

Public health — R15.361m; and

Sanitation — R14.308m.

The figures are contained in the mid-year report for the current financial year.

It covers July 1 to December 31.

The report by acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo states that management within the directorates will have to make concerted efforts to curtail overtime.

“As indicated previously, there was a reduction in actual overtime payments from 2017 to 2018 which was the direct result of a new overtime policy that was implemented at the time for a period of two months only, and subsequently withdrawn as a result of previous financial years,” the report says.

“Considering the extent of overspending, the conclusion of the outstanding overtime policy in line with the relevant legislation by the corporate services and human resources standing committee is long overdue.

“The fact that there is no guiding policy dealing with this matter poses a significant financial risk for the institution, as previously also raised during the budget assessments and/or mid-term financial reviews by the National Treasury.”

In the opening statement of the report, Ngoqo said the metro had demonstrated meaningful progress in service delivery, economic facilitation, government transparency and social protection, despite operating in a constrained fiscal, infrastructural and economic environment.

On improving financial stability and revenue performance, Ngoqo said liquidity, creditor payments and debtor days remained areas of concern.

“These challenges are clearly diagnosed, and corrective actions — including system reforms, centralised invoice processing, enhanced oversight and targeted revenue enforcement — are actively being implemented.”

The metro, which has been warned by the National Treasury about under-expenditure, had spent just R565.121m on capital projects by December 31 — only 27.02% of its approved consolidated budget of R2.09bn.

It also continues to lose the war on leaks, with the cumulative non-revenue water losses for the first five months of the financial year amounting to 60.39%.

Electricity losses as of November 30 are equivalent to R840.506m.

“It is evident that the current strategies to address both water and electricity losses are not yielding positive results.”

However, for the first time in years, the Bay’s collection rate for December was at 84.8%, with a target set at 75%.