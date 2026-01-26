Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission hearings resume

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. File photo (Freddy Mavunda)

The Madlanga commission of inquiry hearings into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, resume on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Police seek community help in tracing Gqeberha rape suspect

2

Eastern Cape universities lead K4C community engagement

3

Northern areas author triumphs over illness with literary success

4

Path cleared for auction of Mandela’s personal items

5

Lobishe denies claims of deposits into her bank account