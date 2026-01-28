Calls for control of Impofu, Churchill dams to shift from Nelson Mandela Bay metro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA Eastern Cape MP and the party’s Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate for the 2026 local government elections, Retief Odendaal, visited the non-operational St George’s Park Wellfield, where he conducted an oversight visit alongside DA caucus leader councillor, Rano Kayser, and the party’s infrastructure and engineering spokesperson, Dries van der Westhuizen.

The DA has called for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to be stripped of control over the Impofu and Churchill dams, accusing it of over-extraction that threatens the city’s water security and that of neighbouring municipalities, including Kouga.

He was joined by DA caucus leader and PR councillor Rano Kayser, ward 1 councillor Dries van der Westhuizen and ward 3 councillor David Hayselden.

The Bay is yet again edging towards a water disaster, with the metro’s combined usable dam levels slipping to the 36.79 mark for the first time in at least two years.

Odendaal said he had previously proposed the idea to the department of water and sanitation, but it had not progressed further.

However, he believes now is the right time to act before parts of the city run out of water.

“I’ve written to the department asking them to remove the bulk water competency from Nelson Mandela Bay on the Kromme (Churchill and Impofu dams) line.

“We are restricted to 60ML out of the Kromme line at the moment, but in December, we have continuously drawn 110ML from that line, and it is not sustainable.

“We’re sucking everything away from those dams. We are not the only municipality reliant on the line.

“It is an important resource because it gives a portion of the western suburbs water that can’t get water from anywhere else, but there’s also another municipality that’s reliant on that line, and there are also farmers reliant on the line.

“There has to be responsible management of those dams.

“If you look at how the Gamtoos Irrigation Board manages the Kouga dam, they release the water to the Loerie dam and the city extracts from there.

“The Kouga dam is very well managed.

“It operated under 10% capacity for more than a year.

Ondeaal said one of his main concerns was infrastructure maintenance.

“I’m also very worried about the maintenance at the dam.

“I won’t propose an entity for the management of the line, but all we’re saying is that the metro has not maintained the Kromme line properly and they’re putting at risk not just their own water security but that of surrounding municipalities and farmers, which cannot be condoned.”

Odendaal said the DA would try to take over the municipality by winning the 2026 local government elections, as they want what is best for the city.

“We need to make decisions that are in the best interest of Nelson Mandela Bay, regardless of which political party is in control.

“When I was mayor, I issued an instruction through the city manager that there would be no over-extraction, and it was adhered to.

“So it also has to do with leadership, but we have to look at the bigger issue of what is going to give us water security,” Odendaal said.

Van der Westhuizen said over-extraction occurred because politicians do not want to ration water, as it makes them look bad to their constituents.

“If we take that authority out of the metro, it will help the residents in the long run.”

Large areas of the city were recently plunged into darkness, which also affected water pump stations and reservoirs, resulting in taps running dry.

The outage was caused by the collapse of two 132kV overhead pylons along the Bethelsdorp-Greenbushes corridor on Thursday afternoon.

The DA visited the celebrated R46m St George’s Park Wellfield Project, which has since been vandalised and stripped of key equipment, on Wednesday.

Amid the looming threat of dry taps in 2022, millions of rand were spent on several projects across the metro to keep the dreaded Day Zero at bay, including several groundwater projects such as the St George’s Park Wellfield, which came online in March 2023.

However, the borehole was vandalised in 2024 and has not been operational since.

Speaking at St George’s on Wednesday, Kayser described the metro as a failed state.

“It’s no longer a question. It should be a declaration.

“You sit with an executive mayor who refuses to take accountability for the collapse of infrastructure caused by her government, of which she is the political head.

“You sit with a political administration that says this mess, the electricity outage and the water outage, are caused by everyone else but them.

“She blamed innocent residents, but what she failed to say is that in the past five months, less than half of a financial year, our revenue losses are at 60.1%, meaning we’ve lost 40-million kilolitres of water.”

While municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not comment on the call for dams to be taken over, he said vandalism, theft and sabotage of infrastructure were challenges known to councillors across the political spectrum.

“These acts are not speculative, isolated, or newly discovered.

“They are routinely reported to the council, reflected in operational and financial reports, and discussed at oversight, portfolio, and executive levels.

“They affect electricity, water, sanitation, roads, public lighting and community facilities, with direct consequences for service delivery, public safety and municipal finances.

He said while public scrutiny was necessary, the municipality cautioned against selective or incomplete narratives that highlight service delivery disruptions without accurately acknowledging root causes.

“Vandalism is not a communications issue. It is a criminal act.

“Every stolen cable, damaged pylon, vandalised substation or sabotaged valve translates into extended outages, increased repair costs, delayed upgrades, and diverted resources that could otherwise be used to expand and improve services.

He said interventions were under way, which include:

Strengthening security at critical infrastructure sites, including targeted deployments and access controls;

Collaboration with law-enforcement agencies to investigate incidents and pursue prosecutions;

Replacement of vulnerable infrastructure with more resilient alternatives, including steel monopoles and hardened installations;

Continuous condition assessments of ageing assets to prioritise repairs, replacements and funding applications; and

Community awareness and reporting mechanisms to encourage residents to assist in protecting public assets.

He said no municipality can deliver services if public infrastructure is continuously destroyed.

“Equally, no meaningful progress can be achieved if public discourse fails to acknowledge both the challenges faced and the corrective actions being implemented.”

