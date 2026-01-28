PoliticsPREMIUM

Mbalula says there’s ‘prima facie’ evidence of wrongdoing in Joburg conference

Ballot boxes found in Pretoria spark police and political drama

Kgothatso Madisa

Kgothatso Madisa

Journalist

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in how the Johannesburg regional conference was run. (Freddy Mavunda)

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in how the Johannesburg regional conference was run.

This comes after ballot boxes from the regional conference where Loyiso Masuku beat Dada Morero for the chairperson position were discovered at a house in Pretoria on Sunday in a dramatic showdown between the police, politicians and the occupants of the house.

In a letter dated January 26 directed to the provincial and regional leadership, Hope Papo and Sasabona Manganye, as well as national executive committee (NEC) member and convener of deployees to Gauteng Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Mbalula says his office had received intelligence that showed possible misconduct involving the elections agency appointed to run the conference.

“This information was investigated and it was confirmed that it pointed to prima facie misconduct. Based on this information, ANC security reported the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS),” said Mbalula.

“Subsequently, members of the SAPS, accompanied by ANC security personnel, pursued the investigation and conducted an on-site inspection of the premises where the wrongdoing was allegedly taking place.”

Mbalula said the events and allegations made since the conference were worrying.

So serious are these revelations, said Mbalula, that there may be a need for the party to lay criminal charges.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors reject write-off of R137m in untraceable expenditure

2

Nelson Mandela Bay metro to restore power in phases starting at 2pm

3

NMU alumnus among SA’s top 10 most employable students

4

The face of bigotry: Lessons from SA to Minneapolis

5

Police seek community help in tracing Gqeberha rape suspect