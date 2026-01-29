Zuma leads MK party’s chaotic debut in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MK party president Jacob Zuma, centre, with secretary-general Dr Bongani Mncwango, left, and national disciplinary committee head Dali Mpofu at the Raymond Mhlaba Sport Centre on Wednesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s first political gathering in Gqeberha as leader of the MK party was marked by chaos, anticipation and the induction of new members.

On Wednesday, Zuma appeared alongside senior MKP leaders, including national disciplinary committee head and party deployee to the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, Dali Mpofu, secretary-general Dr Bongani Mncwango and provincial elections head Andiswa Nika.

Though the event started more than three hours late, MKP supporters remained in high spirits waiting for Zuma at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell on Wednesday.

The rally marked Zuma’s first appearance in Gqeberha as the leader of the MK party after he was a no-show two years ago.

Zuma welcomed new members from Ward 60, including familiar faces such as former municipal housing boss Mvuleni Mapu and former DA councillor Sandile Rwexana.

Both took the party’s oath alongside new members.

Addressing the crowd, Zuma said he had been told new members were former ANC members fed up with failed promises.

“The current leadership of this country reached a point where they were no longer worried about us, but concerned about themselves.

“If you want to know that without saying much, the leader of the organisation I’m talking about [ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa] ... they found a mountain of money underneath his mattress and yet he’s meant to help out South Africans but was [hiding] money,” Zuma said.

“We are left with nothing but ourselves to take ourselves out of poverty.

“This is not a task meant to be taken lightly, but it’s important.

“When we launched MKP, we spoke about our friends, sisters and brothers who were almost forgotten, and these are the Khoi and San.”

He said the party was the last hope for liberating black South Africans.

Zuma alleged that a leader from Ward 60 was persecuted for rallying support and signing up members.

He said he never expected a black government to adopt the tactics of the apartheid government.

The event almost ended before it even began when MKP members staged a walkout after the party’s regional leader, Mapu, told supporters that the only reason Zuma was in the city was to welcome supporters from Ward 60 — Champion Galela.

“The president doesn’t take for granted that just by being poor, you’re going to join MKP,” Mapu said.

“The people of Ward 60 wanted this event held during the week so that people can see that residents of Ward 60 are unemployed.

“There were many others who wanted to be here and questioned why we held this during the week, and we said no, if you want the president in Nelson Mandela Bay as a region, say so, but he won’t come here to a region with less than 10,000 members. Let’s not complain.”

Soon after Mapu’s comments, a group stood up and walked towards the exit.

However, they were stopped from leaving.

MKP provincial leaders apologised, and Mpofu acknowledged members from all wards.