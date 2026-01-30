Cats and dogs not a matter of public importance, EFF tells council

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EFF attempted to block a “smuggled” motion to debate the removal of the Kariega SPCA from the Kariega municipal pound, arguing that cats and dogs did not constitute a debate of public importance.

The municipality told the SPCA to leave its premises after 57 years, with animals relocated by February 20.

The motion, tabled by DA councillor Antoinette Lovemore, was added to the agenda at Thursday’s council meeting.

The motion sought a debate on supporting the SPCA in finding new premises, including a possible extension.

After a debate, the motion was rejected, with 50 votes in favour and 56 against.

The ANC, EFF, DOP, PA, NA, AIC, PAC, AIM and UDM rejected the motion.

Earlier, EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha attempted to shut down the debate.

“It is a matter of the DA’s constituency.

“You are now expecting us to debate about dogs and cats while there are serious matters of public importance.”

Ngqisha argued the motion was not up to standard.

“I would have expected your office not to have entertained this smuggled motion.”

ANC councillor Lorna Makweta defended the importance of animals, citing cultural ties within Xhosa tradition.

“There is no animal we do not respect.

“But the truth is that officials called us to find out what was going on.

“Everyone knew the premises did not belong to the SPCA. They were given a chance to transfer the animals.”

The SPCA contract expired on October 27 2025.

A December 23 briefing was held for the new tender, but the SPCA missed the December 31 deadline.

Public health political head Tshonono Buyeye said the SPCA had already been given leeway.

“The contract ended at the end of October. It has been three months since they should have departed,” Buyeye said.

“No-one would have been chased away if there had been a bid. Even now, we have nothing from the SPCA.

“If they choose to put the animals down because they do not want to humble themselves to the new service provider, that is their call.”

Lovemore said: “We know the SPCA did not get the contract, and we are not seeking to interfere.

“The SPCA provides a service to the community, including rabies and sterilisation clinics. All we are saying is: let’s help them find new premises.”