Don’t play with squirt guns, metro says as burst pipe spews

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ward 52 councillor Frans Swanepoel uses a stick to indicate the depth of a leak on a 450mm pipeline that supplies water to the city from the Motherwell Reserve. Picture:

While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality cautions against the use of toys like squirt guns, and residents are scolded for high water usage, a burst pipe near Swartkops Road has spewed clean water for so long that it has resulted in a marsh.

Reeds, already 2m high, stretch nearly 500m from the site of the leak towards the Bayland informal settlement.

Early on Thursday, 22 days after Ward 52 councillor Frans Swanepoel reported the leak, a strip of danger tape around a gaping hole — still spewing water — was the only visible evidence of a response to the wastage.

Though the municipality said repairs had begun two weeks ago, it cited the recent power outages for the delay in the completion of the process.

It said repairs had resumed on Thursday.

Acting infrastructure and engineering executive director Barry Martin said he expected the leak to be fixed on Friday.

The water comes from a 450mm distribution pipeline.

It transfers water to the Perseverance industrial area via the Motherwell Reservoir.

The line draws water from the Gariep Dam through the Nooitgedacht Wastewater Treatment Works (WTW) and the new Coegakop WTW.

This comes as the Bay is again edging towards a water shortage, with the metro’s combined usable dam levels slipping to the 36.79 megalitre (ML) mark for the first time in at least two years.

Dozens of suburbs in the metro get their water from the Churchill, Impofu, Kouga and Loerie dams.

However, this excludes the Gariep Dam supply, which is meant to supply 200ML a day through the Nooitgedacht WTW to other parts of the city.

A view of the marsh, where the water has been covered by reeds (WERNER HILLS)

Meanwhile, the Bay’s daily water usage far exceeds its target of 280ML, instead averaging 384ML a day.

Earlier in January, municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya attributed the decline in supply primarily to high consumption levels and drought conditions.

This was despite vandalism and ageing infrastructure contributing to water losses of up to 52.74% in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Swanepoel first reported the leak on January 8 via email to Martin, acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo and director of water distribution Joseph Tsatsire.

He followed up five days later but said he did not receive a response to either email.

Swanepoel said the leak had likely been running for months, judging by the marsh, which was now almost entirely engulfed in water and had not been before.

“The rapid growth of reeds clearly indicates that this water has been flowing for an extended period — likely even longer than initially reported."

He said the site was an old pump station that had been abandoned.

“This was a pump station, but it’s not being used any more.

“So they had to dig out a big area to install pressure valves.”

Soyaya said repairs on the leak began two weeks ago but were halted last Thursday due to power outages.

As a secondary consequence of the outages, several water pump stations and reservoirs were affected, resulting in supply interruptions in some areas.

Soyaya said shutting down the line would have left even more areas without water.

“The work was temporarily paused due to concurrent, city-wide water supply disruptions that affected system redundancy,” he said.

“Proceeding at that stage would have resulted in a full loss of supply to the affected industrial zone.

“This was a technical and risk-based decision, not inaction.

“With the network now stabilised, repairs resumed [on Thursday] and are actively under way.

“It is a 450mm distribution pipeline supplying the Perseverance industrial area from the Motherwell Reservoir.

“Any claim to the contrary is factually incorrect.

“The municipality rejects the assertion that the matter was ignored or allowed to persist unchecked.

“Water losses, vandalism and infrastructure protection are treated as operational priorities, and interventions are implemented in a manner that balances urgency, safety and continuity of supply.”

Meanwhile, the municipality has posted several tips on social media to conserve water, with one urging residents to avoid water-based toys such as squirt guns and balloons.

Then, during an SABC interview on Tuesday, mayor Babalwa Lobishe said residents were not helping the city manage the water crisis.

She was giving an update on repairs to the Bethelsdorp–Greenbushes 132kV electricity transmission line, which had caused power outages and water interruptions in large parts of the city.

“The issue of the water crisis might take a bit longer because our dams are going down, and we are not being assisted by residents and businesses in water conservation,” she said.

“We are going to make sure we hammer on them that it is a collective responsibility because no individual is supposed to use more than 50 litres a day.”

Swanepoel criticised the municipality for shifting blame onto residents.

“It’s not the ratepayers, not the users, wasting water,” he said.

“This is a leak that was reported [22] days ago, and it’s still not fixed.

“So this water we are losing is because of the municipality’s poor service.”

During Thursday’s council meeting, Lobishe faced sharp criticism from councillors who argued that residents could not be blamed for dam levels when the municipality failed to spend millions on maintenance.

PA councillor Gavin Jonas said there was no response from departments when service delivery issues were reported.

“We remain in the dark while water leaks continue, resulting in the loss of millions of litres of water because of ageing infrastructure,” he said.

“Despite this, residents are being unfairly blamed ...

“Councillors are doing their best by reporting service delivery issues, yet there is little to no response from the responsible departments.”

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said the past week was evidence of the ANC’s failures.

“It cannot be that residents sit for nearly a week without electricity and water,” he said.

“What is also sad is that R78m in our [2024/2025] annual report shows underspending on infrastructure maintenance for electricity.

“If maintenance had been done, those lines would not have collapsed.

“The same thing happened with water.

“Fuses gave in at the Nooitgedacht pump station.

“This has all to do with a lack of maintenance.

“In the same annual report, R198m was underspent on infrastructure maintenance for water.”

FF+ councillor Bill Harington said the city did not need excuses but a competent government.

“The ANC-led coalition speaks regularly about progress, yet residents have been left without electricity, water and safety,” he said.

“Yet the mayor blames the residents on national TV.

“Sies mayor, sies.”

Lobishe, however, took offence at the remark and said she would lodge a formal complaint.

“We are coming a long way,” Lobishe said.

“There is a sad history of how apartheid treated women.

“We have been dehumanised, made non-existent people, segregated, and denied economic opportunities.

“So when a councillor stands and shows disgust, I take exception.”

The mayor said she never just blamed residents for the dwindling dams.

“There has never been a day when I said residents were the ones responsible for the low dam levels.

“We all know it is our equal responsibility that we must not use more than 50 litres of water.

“It’s my appeal that there should be a social compact to move out of where we are and save water.

“The fact that the department of infrastructure had no means of addressing the water leakages cannot be an issue our residents have to deal with.”

She said leaks would be addressed following a February 6 cool-off period for contract advertisements.

ANC and Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula, meanwhile, revealed that parts of the metro still had no water

“There is a serious crisis in Kwazakhele due to the unavailability of water,” he said.

“My phone rings nonstop because people want water trucks.

“Can the [acting] city manager make sure that relevant officials deploy trucks?”