LISTEN | ANC to protest against Trump administration over ‘attack on sovereignty’

The ANC will protest against what it says is an “attack on South Africa’s sovereignty” by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Thursday the march will defend the country’s democracy and send a message against foreign interference in South Africa’s affairs.

“We are marching in defence of our sovereignty, which is under attack. We are marching against imperialist aggression that wants to dictate what happens in other countries,” Mbalula told journalists at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House, in Johannesburg.

He accused the US of acting outside international rules and weakening global bodies such as the UN while positioning itself as a global “policeman”.

He said South Africa has been unfairly targeted by the US, including claims the country is committing a “genocide” against white people, which the government has strongly rejected.

Mbalula said South Africa has been isolated in international spaces by the US, including forums linked to the G20.

“There is a Cold War between us and the US. Our country is under attack.”

Mbalula said the ANC’s march was part of international resistance to what it sees as growing unilateralism by powerful countries, pointing to global tensions, including disputes involving the US and Europe, as signs of a wider problem.

The march will take place on Human Rights Day on March 21, which marks 30 years of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

The ANC said it will be joined by its alliance partners, labour unions and other progressive civil society groups.

