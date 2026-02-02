EFF MPLs set to be docked half their February salaries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The party’s Eastern Cape leader, Zilindile Vena, said on Friday the ruling was nothing but a punishment. File photo

The EFF’s five MPLs in the Bhisho legislature are set to forfeit half their salaries in February after being found guilty of failing to adhere to the institution’s dress code.

The red berets’ representatives in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature were taken to task after they wore their red overalls during a sitting in late 2024.

The legislature has confirmed that it intends to dock 15 days’ pay from the MPLs’ salaries this month.

The party has vowed to challenge the “unjust decision” in the courts.

The EFF MPLs were summoned to appear before the ethics committee on October 29 2025, for allegedly violating the house’s policy on the dress code for members and staff serving in the house or committees.

“The EFF was invited by the ethics committee, shortly after we had tabled a motion on traditional leaders they did not like.

“We were told that we will be barred from participating [in the house] as long as we are wearing the red overalls, which was a shock to us,” Vena said.

“We presented our case to the committee and after some time they got back to us and told us that they found us guilty [of violating the code].

“On December 12, they [ethics committee] took their report to the house, where their recommendation was that we must be docked money that should not exceed 15 days.”

The EFF MPLs were charged on two counts of conduct unbecoming of a house member.

The first count related to the violation of the dress code.

The second was that the MPLs disregarded the authority of the presiding officer by refusing to leave the house when instructed to do so for being inappropriately dressed.

The house sitting in question took place on November 28 2024.

Legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said on Friday the EFF members had been reprimanded for their dress code at many house meetings.

“The resolution on the violation of standing rules by members of the EFF is yet to be implemented ...

“However, the house on December 12 2025 passed a resolution adopting a report of the ethics committee which recommended a sanction on the affected members of a fine not exceeding the value of 15 days’ salary/allowance due to the member,” Ganyaza said.

“Members of the EFF have been reprimanded in various house sittings for not being appropriately dressed in accordance with the standing rules and the dress code policy for members and staff serving in the house or committees.”

Vena said the party would go to court to have the sanction set aside.

He said the party’s representatives had engaged with the legislature’s legal department, requesting that the resolution not be implemented.

“We are not only challenging the suspension, but we want to challenge this matter of being trialled by a dress code policy which was last reviewed in 2018.

“Now it is 2026, and we are still trialled by that.

“We are confident that we are going to win this case,” Vena said.

“We are being docked for one month — February — but the problem is that they will not stop silencing us.

“The judgment is personal. There is no logic behind it.

“Our argument was that when we are here, we must reflect the people who have elected us.

“We can’t be told that we must wear ties; we are the product of the working class.”

Ganyaza said the implementation of the resolution was set to take effect from February 15 and for the period of one month only.

“We are not aware of such a court challenge as the institution has not been served with court papers.”

Daily Dispatch