NPA yet to decide on Bitou deputy’s gun case

Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi went viral in December after a video of her discharging a firearm in Sajini Street during her son's homecoming was circulated. Picture: FACEBOOK

A decision on whether or not to prosecute Bitou deputy mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi is still outstanding.

This is according to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Responding to comments on Monday, Ntabazalila said the director of public prosecutions was still studying the docket.

In December, Kolwapi went viral after a video of her discharging what appeared to be a firearm at her son’s homecoming was circulated.

In a statement released after criticism of the viral video, Kolwapi denied wielding a firearm, claiming she was firing a toy gun in the air.

She said it was unfortunate that the moment had been used by the ANC and “bogus so-called local community leaders” to score political points.

When the process is done, the results will guide us on the best course of action. — Christopher Mapeyi, acting municipal manager

Kolwapi is a member of the Ikwezi Political Movement and a member of the DA-led coalition for Bitou municipality, which includes Plettenberg Bay.

Last month, Southern Cape police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies said the investigation on Kolwapi was concluded and a docket issued to the NPA.

Earlier this week, Bitou municipality made a statement outlining the steps taken in relation to the alleged firearm discharge by Kolwapi on December 21.

According to the municipality, the matter was tabled at an ordinary council meeting held on January 23.

“As per regulations, it is the responsibility of the speaker of council to deal with matters in terms of the Council Code of Conduct, in line with schedule 7 of the Municipal Structures Act of 1998,” the statement read.

During the meeting, the municipality’s speaker of council, Mavis Busakwe, gave Kolwapi a letter informing her of the allegations, including evidence circulating on social media.

Acting municipal manager Christopher Mapeyi said processes were under way to verify facts on the latest video.

“When the process is done, the results will guide us on the best course of action.”