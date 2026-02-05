Absence of DA Cape Town candidate fuels speculation over Geordin Hill-Lewis’s future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA announced eight mayoral candidates in the Western Cape on Thursday morning, but the list was notable for a significant omission: no candidate was named for the City of Cape Town, the country’s second-largest metro, leaving unanswered questions about whether incumbent mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will stand for a second term.

The absence came just hours after Hill-Lewis posted a public statement on X following John Steenhuisen’s announcement that he would not seek re-election as DA leader. In the post, Hill-Lewis said he had been approached by party members to stand for the federal leadership, but stressed that internal party rules prohibit public campaigning until the nomination period opens later this month, when he would announce his intentions.

The timing has fuelled speculation that the DA is deliberately holding back its Cape Town announcement to manage internal leadership dynamics during a sensitive transition period. While Hill-Lewis reaffirmed in the same statement that he remains committed to standing for a second term as mayor, the decision to exclude Cape Town from Thursday’s announcement suggests the party is seeking to avoid pre-empting or complicating a looming leadership contest.

By separating the Western Cape mayoral slate from its most important metro, the DA appears to be buying time as it navigates questions of succession and internal balance. Cape Town is the party’s largest and most strategically significant government, and uncertainty around its mayoral candidate carries implications not only for the city but for the DA’s broader national positioning ahead of the next local government elections.

Hill-Lewis’s statement carefully balances openness to a leadership contest with a clear insistence on continuity in municipal governance. By confirming that he has been approached to stand for federal leader while explicitly deferring any decision until formal processes begin, he signals seriousness without breaching party rules. At the same time, his unequivocal commitment to a second term as mayor reinforces the DA’s emphasis on governance performance rather than national symbolism.

As the 2026 local government elections approach, the DA’s silence on Cape Town speaks as loudly as Thursday’s announcements elsewhere. For now, the party appears intent on protecting its strongest centre of power, even as internal leadership questions remain unresolved

Hill-Lewis has served as mayor of Cape Town since 2021, following a decade in parliament. He entered politics as a student, founding the DA Student Organisation at the University of Cape Town, before becoming one of the party’s youngest MPs in 2011. During his time in the National Assembly, he held senior shadow cabinet roles, including trade and industry and later finance, building a profile centred on economic policy and fiscal oversight.

Under his mayoralty, Cape Town has:

prioritised infrastructure investment, energy resilience and financial stability;

expanded municipal energy generation;

pursued private-sector partnerships to mitigate electricity shortages; and

advanced efforts to assume greater control over rail and transport functions in response to national service delivery failures.

Hill-Lewis has consistently framed Cape Town as a buffer against state dysfunction and as a demonstration of DA-led governance.

The decision not to name a Cape Town mayoral candidate therefore carries weight beyond routine candidate selection. It comes at a moment when Hill-Lewis’s leadership credentials are being scrutinised nationally, even as he remains non-committal about contesting the party’s top post. His description of Cape Town as the DA’s “biggest government and strongest platform” underscores the city’s role as both a governing showcase and a political power base.

Notably, Hill-Lewis avoids addressing the government of national unity (GNU) directly in his most recent public remarks, instead emphasising process, unity and internal debate. This suggests a deliberate effort to prevent leadership speculation from being interpreted as a proxy contest over cabinet positions or national executive power, while keeping open the option of a future leadership bid once internal timelines allow.

While this approach may limit the DA’s immediate footprint within the executive arm of the GNU, it preserves the party’s clearest source of political leverage. Cape Town remains the DA’s most visible governing asset and any erosion of stability or performance there would carry significant reputational risks nationally.

