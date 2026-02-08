Eastern Cape ANC leaders pay respects to Bishop Bolana’s family

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe visited the home of the late Bantu Church of Christ leader Bishop John Bolana on Saturday. They were joined by other ANC leaders, including the party's deputy Eastern Cape secretary, Helen Sauls-August (pictured)

ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape visited the family of Bantu Church of Christ (BCC) leader Bishop John Bolana at the weekend.

They hailed him as a unifying spiritual force, community builder and trusted adviser to the governing party.

Bolana died aged 82 at Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha on Tuesday after a short illness.

ANC Eastern Cape secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi visited the family on Friday, flanked by former provincial chair Phumulo Masualle and MPL Mlibo Qoboshiyane.

Members of the regional executive committee in Nelson Mandela Bay joined them.

Earlier on Friday, the SACP leader in the province, Xolile Nqatha, also paid his respects.

Bay speaker Eugene Johnson and chief whip Wandisile Jikeka joined him.

Bishop Bolana was affectionately referred to as “uTata”.

Speaking outside the family’s home, Ngcukayitobi said they came to comfort the family and the Bantu Church of Christ congregation.

“uTata resembled the spirit of unity, resilience, of comforting people and working for the poor. He was just a very inspirational person.

“He has kept the church united throughout his life and inspired us to work for communities.

“The church is stronger, and there’s a new church leader who was anointed through his process, so we’re happy the church is happy and united.

“uTata always prayed for the unity, for the strength of the ANC, for the ANC to work better for the people, particularly here in the Eastern Cape.

“We’re so inspired by his wisdom throughout his life,” Ngcukayitobi said.

The Bantu Church of Christ was founded in Cape Town in 1914 by Bishop James Limba, with its headquarters later established in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, in 1928.

Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane visited the family on Saturday, describing Bolana as a community builder, a philanthropist and a man with a big heart for the destitute.

Mabuyane was joined by ANC regional executive committee members, including Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and the party’s regional chair, Babalwa Lobishe.

“He was an amazing leader for the church and a father figure to all of us.

“Wherever he went, he would preach peace, love, as well as responsibility. Indeed, he would always prevail when difficulties visit us.

“He was close to the ANC, he loved the ANC, he was a member of the ANC, he was not hiding that, and he believed the ANC is the organisation that can fulfil the dreams of our people.

“He was praying for us, he was hard on us, he would call us, summon us and give instructions where he believed we weren’t doing things right.

“A big tree has fallen, and we’ve lost a patriot, and in him we’ve lost a special person who is needed with the current challenges we’re facing in society,” Mabuyane said.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was expected to visit the Bolana family later on Sunday.

The Herald